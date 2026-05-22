Adobe Didn't Create Photoshop – An '80s College Student Did

In the late 1980s, personal computers were becoming more common and ultimately paving the way for digital photo editing. Digital scanners had technically been around since 1957, but users had little to no way of manipulating or adjusting the images being scanned. This wasn't what served as the catalyst for Photoshop, instead it was born out of an attempt to improve early robotics.

Thomas Knoll was a PhD student at the University of Michigan when he initially wrote an algorithm that would find edges of an object within an image, aiming to help robotic arms find and sort items. This algorithm –- which still exists in Photoshop today as the Find Edge filter (and may be something you didn't realize Photoshop could do) –- is partly how Photoshop began life. Thomas was also unhappy that his Apple Mac Plus couldn't display greyscale images with its monochrome monitor –- another reason he began writing his own tools. His brother, John, was a motion control camera operator for Industrial Light & Magic. It was around this time that John became interested in Thomas' work, approaching him to create some image tools for a Macintosh computer.

Thomas would go on to write several disparate tools for basic image editing, eventually merging them into one application, aptly titled "Display." The Display software grew into a more capable tool, as the Knoll brothers iterated on it. Thomas took care of the programming, turning John's ideas and feedback into features. Soon, the brothers realized that there was nothing else in the market that could rival what Display could do, so they began looking into selling it commercially, just as the nascent desktop publishing market was emerging.