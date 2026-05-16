5 Makita Tools With Deep Discounts In May 2026

Mowing the lawn shouldn't require a fuel stop at your local gas station (especially with how expensive a gallon of regular has grown as of late). That's part of why this Makita Lithium-Ion Cordless Walk Behind Mower is a good deal. Not only will it let you skip the extra trip to fill that five-gallon gas can, but customer reviews also reveal that it's quiet, so your neighbors won't have any reason to complain as you mow.

Backed by a bank of up to four 18-volt LXT batteries, this lawn mower can cover up to ⅔ of an acre in under 60 minutes on a single charge, although some customers note that the battery life isn't as long as advertised. The mower can also bag up to two bushels of grass, as well as mulch or discharge the clippings from the side. The commercial-grade steel deck and Makita's Extreme Protection Technology (XPT) mean that you can trust it to be able to handle the elements.

If that alone isn't enough, you can get yours for just $699 at Home Depot (it's normally $899), plus a free LXT 18V X2 (36V) Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless String Trimmer with online purchase. That string trimmer retails at Home Depot for $369, so you're saving up to $569 if you buy this Makita tool that serves an everyday purpose.