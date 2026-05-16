5 Makita Tools With Deep Discounts In May 2026
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Makita is one of the most recognizable major power tool brands. For many, that signature teal with the big, white "Makita" logo popping out against it is a siren's song. Of course, that Makita name also means making it rain tens, if not hundreds, of bucks at the checkout stand. Innovation doesn't come cheap, after all. The good news is that we've discovered quite a few deals at Home Depot to take some of the pain away from your wallet.
Here are five such Makita deals available in May 2026 (and potentially beyond, if we're lucky). Most of these even come with a free bonus to sweeten the deal. We've also added some customer feedback to give you more confidence that choosing any one of these featured deals will be a big win at home and at work. Just don't wait too long to pull the trigger — these deals will be like dust in the wind (or on your workbench) before you know it.
Makita LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Walk Behind Lawn Mower Kit
Mowing the lawn shouldn't require a fuel stop at your local gas station (especially with how expensive a gallon of regular has grown as of late). That's part of why this Makita Lithium-Ion Cordless Walk Behind Mower is a good deal. Not only will it let you skip the extra trip to fill that five-gallon gas can, but customer reviews also reveal that it's quiet, so your neighbors won't have any reason to complain as you mow.
Backed by a bank of up to four 18-volt LXT batteries, this lawn mower can cover up to ⅔ of an acre in under 60 minutes on a single charge, although some customers note that the battery life isn't as long as advertised. The mower can also bag up to two bushels of grass, as well as mulch or discharge the clippings from the side. The commercial-grade steel deck and Makita's Extreme Protection Technology (XPT) mean that you can trust it to be able to handle the elements.
If that alone isn't enough, you can get yours for just $699 at Home Depot (it's normally $899), plus a free LXT 18V X2 (36V) Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless String Trimmer with online purchase. That string trimmer retails at Home Depot for $369, so you're saving up to $569 if you buy this Makita tool that serves an everyday purpose.
Makita 15 Amp 7-¼ in. Corded Lightweight Magnesium Circular Saw
Measure twice, cut once. This strategy will come with a string (or, rather, a cord) attached when going to Home Depot to pick up this Makita 15 Amp 7-1/4 in. Corded Lightweight Magnesium Circular Saw. This circular saw powers through lumber with its included 24-tooth saw blade, and you shouldn't need to worry about dust, as it has a built-in dust blower to clear the way. Plus, if the path is a bit dim, a pair of LED lights helps shine a light to the other side of the project, no matter if it involves engineered lumber or particle board.
Available by itself for $20 off ($199 instead of $219), you can also get this Makita as a bundle featuring a 10-pack of carbide-tipped framing blades (which can cut through nail-embedded wood if need be), a 20-inch contractor tool bag, and a Makita MAKTRAK Rolling Tool Chest, all for $611.30 instead of $631.30. As an added bonus, you can get an Adidas 2026 World Cup Scarf if you keep the receipt and register your purchase.
Makita's circular saw gets stellar reviews on Home Depot's website, with hundreds of customers awarding it the highest rating available. People praise it for being lightweight and easy to use, although a few commenters report minor issues with alignment.
Free Bluetooth job site radio with Makita's 40V max XGT Brushless Cordless 5-piece Combo Kit
Coming up next is the Makita 40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless 5-piece Combo Kit, and unlike the other items on this list, it isn't exactly discounted — but it still carries a $209 deal, so hear us out. The kit includes a variable two-speed hammer driver-drill, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a rear-handle 7-¼-inch circular saw, and a high-luminance four-LED flashlight. The bundle also comes with a Makita tool bag, as well as a pair of 40-volt, 4.0 Ah rechargeable batteries. Each battery can be brought back up to speed in 45 minutes.
This combo kit doesn't have a whole lot of reviews, but every customer rated it at a nice five stars out of five. One commenter praised its performance and its battery life. Of course, while you do wait for those batteries to come back to a full charge, the kit comes with a free bonus if ordered online through Home Depot, in the form of a Makita 40V Max XGT Cordless Bluetooth Job Site Radio.
Retailing for $209 by itself, the dual-speaker radio can connect to any device via Bluetooth to play your favorite job site jams, podcasts, and radio stations, plus an auxiliary port for MP3 compatibility. The menu offers FM mono and stereo radio, clock settings, volume controls, and the ability to snooze it all when focus is needed. Plus, the radio can be powered by AC or Makita's 12V CXT, 18V LXT, and 40V XGT batteries.
Free Makita brad nailer with purchase of Makita 40V max XGT Brushless Cordless Air Compressor Kit
From air guns for driving nails into lumber to providing air for your work truck's tires, an air compressor is a valuable asset. Making it cordless adds to the ease of use. If that's what you're after, the Makita 40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless Air Compressor Kit is available at Home Depot for $619.
Paired with a nail gun, the air compressor and its included 40V XGT 4.0 Ah battery can drive up to 700 nails into wood on one charge, and the charger is included, so you can get it back up when needed. This Makita tool operates at 68 decibels, which is the same noise level as an open office environment or a dishwasher.
By ordering this Makita air compressor online through Home Depot, you also get a free Makita Pneumatic 18-Gauge 2-inch Brad Nailer, which normally sells for $119. This brad nailer operates in the 70-120 pounds per square inch (PSI) range. It drives a wide range of 18-gauge nails into whatever wood those nails need to go into, from ⅝-inch to 2 inches, and the 360-degree multi-directional exhaust port redirects exhaust air away from your face.
Clean up big on this Makita 18V X2 LXT Upright Vacuum
At the end of the day, whether we like it or not, we all have to clean up sometimes — with this deal, at least you'll have to pay less for that privilege. Makita's Brushless Cordless Upright Vacuum is currently on sale at Home Depot. Although short on reviews on the Home Depot website, the limited feedback it has gathered is largely positive, with a customer praising it for being "an excellent vacuum."
Makita's first-ever cordless upright vacuum has earned the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) Seal of Approval Certification for how well it handles commercial cleaning applications. It serves up four height adjustments and three-speed options that deliver up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time on the medium setting. The kit also comes with a dual-port charger and two lithium-ion 6.0 Ah batteries. The company promises that this vacuum is fairly quiet, too, operating between 57 and 67 decibels depending on the speed setting.
If you visit Home Depot online right now, you'll see it retails for $1,379 — unless you put it in your cart. Doing so applies a hidden $130 discount, bringing the total down to $1,249. Milwaukee tools are also discounted at Home Depot right now, so check those out if these Makita deals didn't do the trick.