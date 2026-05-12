5 Milwaukee Tools With Deep Discounts In May 2026

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Building a tool collection is an expensive endeavor, particularly when you choose to invest in one of the best major power tool brands, but it doesn't have to completely devastate your bank account. Milwaukee, for instance, is one of the more popular brands on the market today, and building up a collection of its tools can be less expensive than you might think if you know the right way to go about it.

While it's far from a budget brand, Team Red's tools are often comparable to other premier brands like DeWalt and Makita. On top of that, you can also often find the company's products on sale from major retailers like Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Walmart, and Amazon (though you won't see Milwaukee tools at Lowe's).

You can spot Milwaukee tools with lower pricing throughout the year, with discounts for special store sales and major events like Black Friday. That said, you don't need to wait until November to get your hands on a good deal. Several sales are happening right now, and we've rounded up some of the steepest discounts available during the Milwaukee May 2026 sales.