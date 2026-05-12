5 Milwaukee Tools With Deep Discounts In May 2026
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Building a tool collection is an expensive endeavor, particularly when you choose to invest in one of the best major power tool brands, but it doesn't have to completely devastate your bank account. Milwaukee, for instance, is one of the more popular brands on the market today, and building up a collection of its tools can be less expensive than you might think if you know the right way to go about it.
While it's far from a budget brand, Team Red's tools are often comparable to other premier brands like DeWalt and Makita. On top of that, you can also often find the company's products on sale from major retailers like Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Walmart, and Amazon (though you won't see Milwaukee tools at Lowe's).
You can spot Milwaukee tools with lower pricing throughout the year, with discounts for special store sales and major events like Black Friday. That said, you don't need to wait until November to get your hands on a good deal. Several sales are happening right now, and we've rounded up some of the steepest discounts available during the Milwaukee May 2026 sales.
M18 Brushless String Trimmer kit at Farm and Home Supply
If you live near a Farm and Home Supply Co store, you'll be pleased to learn that it regularly hosts Milwaukee Mayhem sales events that usually only last about a week. These include all kinds of discounts and bundles, and one of them is currently in progress, running from May 11 to May 17. One of the best deals is actually a freebie: you'll get a free M18 XC5.0 battery if you buy one of the participating standalone tools. This makes for a great value, as the batteries usually retail for about $169 on their own.
That said, there are also some decent tool discounts, including a sale on the Milwaukee 2828-21E M18. It's a brushless cordless string trimmer that delivers up to 6,200 RPM. It cuts an adjustable 14-inch to 16-inch swath and boasts Redlink Intelligence, two speed control settings, a variable speed trigger, and a Milwaukee Easy Load Trimmer Head that can hold up to 25 feet of line. In addition to the trimmer itself, the kit also includes an M18 XC6.0Ah battery and a charger.
Farm and Home Supply Co usually sells this for $249.99, but has knocked off $50 for Milwaukee Mayhem and currently has the kit listed for $199.99. But there's a catch: This sale doesn't appear on the company's website, so you'll need to go to your local retailer to take advantage of it.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 2727-20 16-inch Chainsaw at multiple locations
Sometimes, tools are discounted across multiple retailers all at the same time for seemingly no reason. While it's impossible to say exactly why a tool has been discounted by the same amount across multiple locations without word from the manufacturer or retailer, this could suggest that Milwaukee itself is instigating the sale.
One of the better Milwaukee deals going on in Ace Hardware, Acme Tools, Home Depot, and several other locations is for the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 2727-20 16-inch Chainsaw, which is currently marked down a full 24% just about everywhere that it's being sold.
This is a 16-inch dual-stud Oregon bar and chain saw, with a Powerstate brushless motor. This makes it a good size for felling trees in addition to limbing and cleanup tasks. The cordless saw has an automatic oiler, a variable speed trigger, and Redlink Plus Intelligence, which suggests it'll be easy to use and maintain.
The chainsaw usually sells for $329, but several retailers slashed the price by $80, bringing it down to $249. These sales appear to be available both in-store and online at all of the listed locations, with no mention as to how long this pricing will last.
Milwaukee M18 Grease Gun at Home Depot
Anyone in need of a grease gun for automotive work is in luck. One of the best Milwaukee deals currently available, both in terms of the percentage marked down and the sheer dollar value, is for an M18 Grease Gun kit at Home Depot.
Like most of the other tools we've looked at so far, this grease gun is part of the M18 cordless power tool system. It's able to produce a 10,000 PSI maximum operating pressure, with a flow rate up to 10 ounces per minute. It has a pre-set 2-speed grease counter dial that lets you choose between max pressure and max flow rate, a lock-on/lock-off trigger, a built-in LED, a 48-inch flexible hose, and an air bleeder valve and priming mechanism. Milwaukee promises that the gun can go through up to 10 grease cartridges on a single charge and that it is compatible with a separately sold clear barrel accessory. The kit also includes two M18 Redlithium XC8.0Ah batteries and an M18/M12 Dual-System Rapid Charger.
This is a high-value kit that normally retails for $848, but it's currently marked down a full 47% at Home Depot. That means you can save nearly half the cost and get everything in the kit for just $449. This deal is available both in-store and online.
Milwaukee M18 2-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum at Home Depot
A good cordless wet/dry shop vac made by a reputable brand is a useful tool for cleaning up at shops and jobsites as well as domestic tasks, such as cleaning the inside of your car. If you're in the market for one of these, then check out the Milwaukee M18 2-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, now on sale at Home Depot.
This is a compact vacuum, measuring 18.5 inches deep, 15 inches tall, and 11 inches wide, making it easy to stow away when not in use. These dimensions include an onboard internal storage compartment that allows you to stash the hose and attachments when they're not in use, which anyone who's ever had to wrangle a long and unwieldy shop vac hose will tell you is particularly handy when you're carrying it around. It comes with a six-foot-long, 1 ¼-inch hose, a crevice tool, a utility nozzle, and a HEPA filter. The cordless motor is able to generate 45 CFM of suction and 32 inches of water lift.
This little guy used to retail for $159, but it has recently been discounted by 31%, bringing the price down to just $109. This deal is for the vacuum only, and it appears to be available both in-store and online.
Milwaukee 15-inch Ultimate Jobsite Tool Backpack at Home Depot
Of course, Milwaukee doesn't just make power tools. The company is also well known for its vast array of storage solutions. If you're looking for something lightweight and wearable to carry your tools in, the Milwaukee 15-inch Ultimate Jobsite Tool Backpack is currently discounted at Home Depot.
The Milwaukee backpack has a hard-moulded impact-resistant base that helps protect both the bag and its contents if it's dropped, and the fabric is made up of 1680D ballistic material. It comes with 48 pockets, including two hardshell-protected electronics pockets for additional piercing and impact resistance. There's also an attachment strap for dollies, a tape measure clip, a load-bearing harness that distributes weight evenly, and thick metal zippers.
This backpack usually retails for $129, but Home Depot has discounted it by 26%. Customers who buy it there will score the bag for $94.97. This sale is available both in-store and online.