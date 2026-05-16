10 Things To Clear Out Of Your Garage Ahead Of The Summer Season

Summer is quickly approaching. Kids everywhere are counting down the days to summer vacation and the sunshine beckons us to spend time outside. As the weather gets warmer, you might start feeling like pulling the summer toys out of storage or doing a few projects in the garage.

The average garage is essentially a concrete room with little to no insulation and an entire wall that slides up into the ceiling. It's not exactly the most hospitable place any time of year, and certainly not in the dead of winter. And if you didn't spend much time in the garage during the cold season (who can blame you?), things will not be as organized as they should be.

If you find that a little bit of clutter has built up in the garage since last summer, or if there are old, unnecessary, or even dangerous objects in there, it's important that you donate, repurpose, or dispose of them before summer playtime begins. Here's what you should look out for.