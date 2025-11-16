'A Surprisingly Necessary Tool' - Users Praise This Rolling Magnetic Sweeper On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For all kinds of building or renovation projects, it's often part and parcel to make use of everything from nails, to screws, to bolts. However, giving small parts a home can be challenging, especially if you're a little clumsy and they always end up on the floor. While there can be endless ways to keep your tool box organized, such as with bin sets and racks, the first challenge will always be to collect them from the ground. But if you want to save yourself some back pain, a better way to do this is with the help of magnetic sweepers.

Available in three sizes (18-inch, 24-inch, and 36-inch), prices for the Neiko Rolling Magnetic Sweeper with Wheels range from $59.99 to $78.99. For its cheapest option, it can carry up to 45 lbs and can extend up to 45 inches in height using its adjustable knob. Plus, it also comes with 7-inch wheels. As for its largest 36-inch option, it can carry significantly more weight at 55 lbs, but has a slightly shorter maximum reach. Lastly, the 24-inch medium option has the same 42-inch reach with a 50 lbs weight capacity.

All size options have quick-release, ergonomic handles, and Neiko says that it's designed for all kinds of surfaces, which include both indoor and outdoor ones. Although, you do need to factor in the necessary clearing space, which for its smallest model needs to be at least three quarters of an inch. But, what do people actually have to say about it?