'A Surprisingly Necessary Tool' - Users Praise This Rolling Magnetic Sweeper On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For all kinds of building or renovation projects, it's often part and parcel to make use of everything from nails, to screws, to bolts. However, giving small parts a home can be challenging, especially if you're a little clumsy and they always end up on the floor. While there can be endless ways to keep your tool box organized, such as with bin sets and racks, the first challenge will always be to collect them from the ground. But if you want to save yourself some back pain, a better way to do this is with the help of magnetic sweepers.
Available in three sizes (18-inch, 24-inch, and 36-inch), prices for the Neiko Rolling Magnetic Sweeper with Wheels range from $59.99 to $78.99. For its cheapest option, it can carry up to 45 lbs and can extend up to 45 inches in height using its adjustable knob. Plus, it also comes with 7-inch wheels. As for its largest 36-inch option, it can carry significantly more weight at 55 lbs, but has a slightly shorter maximum reach. Lastly, the 24-inch medium option has the same 42-inch reach with a 50 lbs weight capacity.
All size options have quick-release, ergonomic handles, and Neiko says that it's designed for all kinds of surfaces, which include both indoor and outdoor ones. Although, you do need to factor in the necessary clearing space, which for its smallest model needs to be at least three quarters of an inch. But, what do people actually have to say about it?
What do users think about Neiko's magnetic sweepers
Known for making USB-C battery tools, Neiko's magnetic sweeper has garnered an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 6,600 Amazon customers. In particular, both its 18-inch and 24-inch models have been tagged as Amazon's Choice products, which means they've been praised for their performance, price, and fast shipping. So far, 89 percent of reviewers have rated it at least four stars with one owner of the 36-inch model even claiming that it's a "surprisingly necessary tool for the homestead."
Several people who gave it a perfect rating mentioned being pleasantly surprised with its performance, even when used on difficult surfaces for grass. Among the happy customers, they cite using it to get rusty nails in their homesteads, loose screws from their burn piles, clearing things from their parking lot, and deal with construction debris from house projects.
That said, there have been a couple of customers who cite concerns with durability. One person also cautioned that while a large model, like the 36-inch option, might sound good on paper, it's not ideal for surfaces that aren't flat. A few people also mentioned that they felt it was too low and struggled with sand. There were also complaints of their sweeper arriving used, damaged, or with missing parts. For example, one reviewer said that the wheel arrived so bent it could not function. Knowing all this, if the sweeper isn't for you, here are other magnetic options you can consider instead.
Highly-rated magnetic Neiko tools on Amazon
If you're on a budget but want a similar size, the under $50 CENTRAL MACHINERY 30 in. Magnetic Sweeper is another highly rated magnetic tool from Harbor Freight. But if you don't need to get the full-sized model, Neiko also offers a 17-inch mini sweeper model for less than $27. Although, it does have a significantly lower load capacity of 10 lbs. Not to mention, its telescopic handle ranges from 26 inches to 40 inches, which is about 5 inches less on average compared to its full-sized Neiko sweeper options.
Alternatively, Neiko also sells a different handheld magnetic tool set, which is composed of inspection mirrors, flashlights, rods, and a mini screwdriver. Priced at $18.99, it's a good budget option for people who don't work with a lot of space and need a little more precision. Similar to the sweepers, a lot of people like how this kit has strong magnets with a built-in flashlight. While they did mention that some of the magnets in this set can be weak, they found that the set was still good value for the price.
But if you just need one sturdy magnetic pick up tool, Neiko also sells large magnets with extendable heads. Depending on the weight capacity, it sells options with a holding force of 35 lbs ($10.99), 35 lbs ($9.66), and 50 lbs ($21.99). All models have ergonomic handles, locking features via twisting, and reach extensions. Not to mention, they're also Amazon's Choice products.