Beyond The Icon Mat: 5 Of Harbor Freight's Best Magnetic Tools (According To Users)

One of Harbor Freight's newest products is the Icon Magnetic Tool Mat, which keeps tools like hex keys and pliers, as well as items like screws and nails, within arm's reach and from falling off your workbench. The 11 x 9 inch surface is made with high-power rare earth magnets that can even hold heavier tools like wrenches and ratchets, and the mat is durable and abrasion-resistant to withstand rougher work environments. Plus, it's flexible enough to conform to curved surfaces and fit in your tool chest.

It's still too early to say if the Icon Magnetic Mat works as well as advertised. To date, not many users have weighed in on the product on Harbor Freight's website, though the few that have seem to universally love the tool. It wouldn't be the first time a magnetic tool from Harbor Freight has won over the retailer's customers. Harbor Freight sells several different kinds of tools and products that use magnets in various ways, such as retrieving ferrous items or adhering to metal surfaces. These tools come from several of Harbor Freight's house brands, including Central Machinery, Pittsburgh, Gordon, and — of course — Icon.

While the verdict is still out on the Icon Magnetic Mat, there are several magnetic tools with very positive feedback from customers. According to user reviews, these are five of Harbor Freight's best magnetic tools. More information about how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.