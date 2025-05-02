Don't Throw Out Old USB Cables - Here's What To Do With Them Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With nearly every tech gadget you buy, whether it's a smartphone, headphones, printer, or Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, you receive a USB cable for charging or data transfer. These cables come in various types, including USB Type-A, Type-B, Micro USB, and the latest USB-C. However, as USB-C becomes the standard across most modern devices, you may find that you no longer need the tangle of older USB cables gathering dust in your drawer. So, what should you do with them?

For starters, not every old USB cable is useless. Some are definitely worth keeping. For instance, Micro USB cables, which were once the standard for Android smartphone chargers, are still commonly used in microphones, printers, digital cameras, and smart home devices. You should consider keeping USB-A to USB-B cables, as they are useful for older printers and hard drives. Similarly, Mini-USB cables are still needed for some older cameras and storage devices. Of course, you probably don't need to keep more than one of each type, since you won't use them often.

If you are like most people and have a bunch of gadgets lying around, you can use the pile of USB-C and Micro USB cables to create a charging hub. All you need is a USB charger block with multiple ports. If you don't already have one, you can buy one from Amazon. Then, simply plug your spare USB cables into the charger block to charge multiple devices at once from a single power outlet.

