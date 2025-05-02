Don't Throw Out Old USB Cables - Here's What To Do With Them Instead
With nearly every tech gadget you buy, whether it's a smartphone, headphones, printer, or Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, you receive a USB cable for charging or data transfer. These cables come in various types, including USB Type-A, Type-B, Micro USB, and the latest USB-C. However, as USB-C becomes the standard across most modern devices, you may find that you no longer need the tangle of older USB cables gathering dust in your drawer. So, what should you do with them?
For starters, not every old USB cable is useless. Some are definitely worth keeping. For instance, Micro USB cables, which were once the standard for Android smartphone chargers, are still commonly used in microphones, printers, digital cameras, and smart home devices. You should consider keeping USB-A to USB-B cables, as they are useful for older printers and hard drives. Similarly, Mini-USB cables are still needed for some older cameras and storage devices. Of course, you probably don't need to keep more than one of each type, since you won't use them often.
If you are like most people and have a bunch of gadgets lying around, you can use the pile of USB-C and Micro USB cables to create a charging hub. All you need is a USB charger block with multiple ports. If you don't already have one, you can buy one from Amazon. Then, simply plug your spare USB cables into the charger block to charge multiple devices at once from a single power outlet.
Gift, donate, or recycle them
If you have USB cables that are in good condition or barely used, you can consider gifting them to friends and family who might need them. This is especially helpful if you have gathered extra cables that are still commonly used. If you can't find anyone to give them to, you can also donate them to local schools and non-profit organizations. Many of these groups run STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programs where such cables can be useful. Another option is to visit the Donation Town website to find nearby charities that accept electronics. Goodwill stores are also reliable places to donate your old cables.
Finally, you can consider recycling USB cables that no longer work or are too outdated to be useful. That's because most USB cables commonly contain plastic, which doesn't decompose easily. Plus, materials like copper, aluminum, and other valuable materials retrieved from these cables can be reused. So, instead of tossing them in the trash and contributing to landfill waste, you should look into proper recycling options.
BestBuy or Staples both accept old cables for recycling. They also offer mail-in programs if you want to save yourself a trip to the store. If you're in the US, you can also visit Earth 911 to find the nearest e-waste recycling center. And while you're at it, don't limit yourself to just cables. You should also dispose of other old electronics you might have.