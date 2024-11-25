Android Chargers: All About The Different USB Types These Devices Have Used

While iPhones dominate the US smartphone market, if you venture outside the states, you'll find that Android is the world's most popular OS for mobile devices, and it's not even close. Even within the US, there are many loyal Android users who prefer its flexibility to the more restrictive Apple ecosystem. If you count yourself among that number and have been using Android for a while, you've most likely gone through several iterations of USB chargers during that time. That's because unlike Apple, which has used the lightning cable charger since the iPhone 5 was released in 2012, Android didn't have a standardized charging system until the USB-C came into widespread use, thanks to the European Union's Common Charger Directive that made it the standard across its 27 member countries.

While smartphone manufacturers have until December 28, 2024, to implement this change, many got a head start and transitioned to USB-C well before the deadline. Thus, if you've bought an Android device in the past couple of years, it's likely already equipped with a USB-C port. Still, if you're a dedicated Android user, your drawers are likely overflowing with USB cables from earlier eras, and trying to make sense of all of them can be challenging, especially if you're trying to figure out which one to use with one of your older devices. While it might seem like there's no method to the USB charger madness, once you become familiar with the different types, you'll be able to identify the right cable for your device pretty easily.

