Five Weird Features Found In Luxury Vehicles You'll Wish Your Everyday Driver Had

For many people out there, a car is just a method of transportation to get from point A to point B. A task such as this one is easily managed with any car that is safe and mechanically fit. In the eyes of such individuals, the prospect of a luxury car seems like a waste of money. You could extend that argument to many things in life, and in several cases, you should. However, for those who view cars as something more, a luxury car is anything but just transportation.

So, what goes into making a luxury car? According to KBB, these vehicles are "passenger automobiles built by recognized luxury automakers," but if you dig deeper, you'll find quality materials, state of the art tech, powerful engines, class-leading safety, a quiet and soft ride, and many other things. Many of these features are what most people think about when thinking about luxury cars, and here is every major luxury car brand ranked worst to best.

Still, there are some features you find in luxury vehicles that are just weird — but once you use them, it all kind of fits into place and leaves you wondering how it would feel if your car had them. Could you live without them? Yes. But do you still want them once you try them? Yes. Here are five weird features found in luxury cars you'll wish your everyday driver had.