Five Weird Features Found In Luxury Vehicles You'll Wish Your Everyday Driver Had
For many people out there, a car is just a method of transportation to get from point A to point B. A task such as this one is easily managed with any car that is safe and mechanically fit. In the eyes of such individuals, the prospect of a luxury car seems like a waste of money. You could extend that argument to many things in life, and in several cases, you should. However, for those who view cars as something more, a luxury car is anything but just transportation.
So, what goes into making a luxury car? According to KBB, these vehicles are "passenger automobiles built by recognized luxury automakers," but if you dig deeper, you'll find quality materials, state of the art tech, powerful engines, class-leading safety, a quiet and soft ride, and many other things. Many of these features are what most people think about when thinking about luxury cars, and here is every major luxury car brand ranked worst to best.
Still, there are some features you find in luxury vehicles that are just weird — but once you use them, it all kind of fits into place and leaves you wondering how it would feel if your car had them. Could you live without them? Yes. But do you still want them once you try them? Yes. Here are five weird features found in luxury cars you'll wish your everyday driver had.
The car that kneels for you — Porsche
Getting in and out of a low-slung performance sedan is, for many people, an unglamorous ordeal. This is partly why SUVs have exploded recently, and the beloved sedan is experiencing some of its worst popularity dips of all time. You love the look of a sedan, the drive, the feel — but the gymnastics required to fold yourself in and out every single time? Not so much. This is what might motivate you to go for an SUV. However, Porsche heard the call, and there is a middle ground.
The third-gen Panamera -– one of the best luxury car models for drivers with a bad back -– comes equipped with an optional system called "Porsche Active Ride." Besides it being one of the most advanced suspension systems out there, one of its biggest party tricks has nothing to do with cornering. According to Porsche, the system works by "raising the level of the entire vehicle by 55 mm when opening and closing the doors" to effectively lift the car up for easier entry.
In other words, the moment you open the door, the car rises to meet you. However, once you close the door, the car settles down, and allows you to benefit from everything a sedan is able to give you dynamically and aesthetically. It's basically the sweet spot between a sedan and an SUV — all the performance and proportions of a low-slung car with none of the penalties for the troubled knee.
An umbrella at your fingertips — Rolls-Royce
There are many features a modern Rolls-Royce has that most of us would love on our daily driver — the starlight headliner, a whisper-quiet cabin, or the GPS-controlled transmission found in the $465,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan. But one feature has captured car enthusiasts' attention for longer than most: the umbrella built directly into the door. Rolls-Royce first introduced the in-door umbrella with the 2003 Phantom, and the feature has since become a standard addition to every Roller.
The logic is simple and elegant: The moment someone opens the door for you — or you open it yourself — a perfectly positioned umbrella is right there. No fumbling required, but what stops it from turning into a moldy mess? Engineering. The umbrella's dedicated slot in the door has drainage holes and warm airflow that dries it out immediately. Put it back soaking wet, close the door, and it takes care of itself until it is needed once more.
As for the umbrella itself, Jalopnik reports it runs about $700 a pop — and two come with the car. Could you keep a $10 umbrella in your glovebox? Absolutely. Still, there is something to be said for a system so well thought-out that even the way it dries itself has been thought through by world class engineers. That is the Rolls-Royce difference in a nutshell — or in this case, in a door panel.
A rotating display — Bentley
Here we are in 2026, where screens the size of a home theater system are the industry standard for interior car design. Looking at a 6-inch phone screen is illegal, but staring at a massive infotainment array the size of a TV apparently isn't. Beyond being distracting, these screens are genuinely punishing on night drives — something you notice immediately the moment you climb into an older car after dark.
The appeal of not having a massive glowing panel frying your retinas is real. Bentley thought about this and came up with a neat solution. It's called the "Bentley Rotating Display," and it is exactly what it sounds like. According to Bentley, it gives the driver the choice between an "infotainment touchscreen, classic analogue dials or elegant veneer at the press of a button." That third option is what makes this genuinely special. Select this option and the screen disappears entirely, replaced by a seamless panel of hand-crafted wood that flows elegantly across the entire dashboard.
To pull this off, Bentley built the system from 153 individual components with extremely tight tolerances, and it took over 3 years to develop. Some might call it a feature totally over the top — for others, it is a breath of fresh air in a car world dominated by screens. Either way, the numbers speak for themselves. When available, approximately 70% of Bentley customers spec it in. It gives you something almost no modern car does: the choice to simply make that glowing rectangle go away.
Heated and cooled cupholders — Mercedes
During summer, both you and your car need cooling to function properly. During winter, you both need heating. For the car, you do this with temperature-controlled fluids — for yourself, well, the same logic applies. Your drink should arrive at your lips exactly as it left your hand because nobody wants cold coffee, and nobody wants a warm drink on a hot day. The new Mercedes S-Class can help you with that.
The vehicle's rear center console features a refrigerated compartment alongside temperature-controlled cupholders. Cold drink on a hot day, warm coffee on a cold morning — the car handles it either way, without you touching a thermos or a cooler bag. It sounds like a gimmick, but it also sounds like something you would use every single day because it just makes sense.
That is the hallmark of a feature that actually belongs in a car. It is not a party trick, but something so logical you immediately wonder why it took this long for an automaker to include it. The only strange part is that you need to spend well north of $100,000 to get it. We already listed heated and cooled cupholders as some of the coolest Mercedes G-Wagon interior features, and given just how convenient these can be, we had to include them here as well.
An in-car fragrance dispenser — Mercedes
A car that pumps perfume into the cabin may sound less like automotive engineering and more like something you'd find at a fancy hotel lobby, but here we are. Mercedes-Benz calls it the "Air Balance" package, and it does exactly what it says on the tin. It's a built-in fragrance system integrated directly into the ventilation, but also a bit more. Firstly, it ionizes the air to strip out bacteria, dust, pollen, and other dirty bits. Then, once everything is clean and dandy, it disperses a scent of your choice through the cabin at controlled intervals.
There are several fragrances to choose from, and you can adjust the intensity to your preference. You can make it feel like a gentle scent breeze in an expensive laundry room or make you and your passengers dizzy like you are trapped in a fragrance room of a department store. The part that makes this genuinely clever rather than just indulgent is what Mercedes officially states about how it works.
"The perfume atomization system individualizes the smell of the vehicle interior," claims the automaker. "It neither changes the interior smell permanently, nor are perfume molecules deposited on fabric surfaces or clothing. The fragrance is discreet and mild, and dissipates rapidly." In other words, it scents the air around you without touching anything — no smell on your clothes, no lingering odor after you step out. If all this sounds a bit much for you, here is how you can make your own car air freshener and call it a day.