5 Generators That Outshine Harbor Freight's Predator

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Predator is a prolific brand of power tools, but at this point, it's probably best known as the Harbor Freight-owned brand of generators. They're not premium by any means, and they're not even the cheapest on the market. That's why, before you commit to a Harbor Freight generator, you should take a look at some alternative models from other brands.

Before we start, let's define the boundaries of our list. We're talking exclusively about portable generators of different kinds, meaning we're skipping standby generators altogether. We're also looking only at generators that perform better than a Predator alternative of a similar price, power level, or feature set. These products are not necessarily the better deal, but they all have something that you won't find in a comparable Predator, like extra power, increased portability, better runtime, and so on.

With that out of the way, let's begin our journey into Harbor Freight generator alternatives by starting with the smaller, truly portable models. We'll move onto the big generators that can power a small house own their on toward the end of our list.