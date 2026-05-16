5 DeWalt Products That Fix Problems You Didn't Realize You Had
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DeWalt tools come in a bevy of layouts and options. There are scores of tools with nuanced alternatives designed to handle both specific tasks and a generalist's approach. Tools like cordless drills come with a wide range of options from within the brand's catalog. These are well-known additions to a toolkit, but plenty of other solutions exist a little further afield yet deliver just as much punch during your DIY projects. Some are slightly more specialized power tools, providing key areas of functionality that might otherwise be missing from your equipment collection. Other important products that DeWalt offers involve sub-tasks within a job that many outside the professional sphere might not know how to use in their renovations.
Adding a few key tools and accessories to your collection can make a big difference in the finished product you can create when working on home improvements, building tasks, or repairs. These five pieces of equipment offer new ways to think about your project workflows and can unlock more options for handling the jobs on your plate. They provide a means to deal with problems around the house that often get overlooked or fly completely under the radar for DIYers who might be a little less experienced.
20V Max XR 5-Inch Flathead Angle Grinder
An angle grinder can be a dangerous tool to use, especially if you aren't familiar with the format. These tools clamp a disc or cutting wheel onto the arbor and then spin them at extremely high rates to create cutting, shaping, polishing, or sanding capabilities. The angle grinder is a versatile machine that can serve a user extremely well in many different circumstances, even though there are alternatives that do the job better for specific tasks. Angle grinders provide a Jack-of-all-trades functionality, which is important for renovators seeking problem-solving implements to enhance their DIY approach.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR 5-Inch Flathead Angle Grinder offers a 14.72-inch length and 6.1-inch width size profile that makes it useful in odd recesses and other challenging environments. The tool features a kickback brake to deliver a bit more safety for the user, and operates with a paddle switch. It produces 9,000 RPM at no load and weighs 4.75 pounds. The grinder is available at Home Depot for $214 and Walmart for $211.
Bi-Material Chalk Reel Kit
If you haven't used a chalk reel before, you're missing out on a serious functionality upgrade. It's an accessory tool used for laying out the plan ahead of an installation or cutting task. The chalk reel extends out to create a perfectly straight line. With a snap of the rope, you can translate a chalk marking onto your work surface that acts as a potent guide for getting everything else you're working with straight. It's important to note that different-colored chalks have different staying power on the workpiece. Black chalk, for instance, is essentially permanent, so you won't want to snap a chalk line in this color on anything that will be visible after you've completed the job.
I've used a chalk reel (mine's from Irwin, another highly rated and versatile hand tool brand) to mark plywood sheets ahead of ripping them down on a table saw, and as a layout tool during flooring installations. Snapping a line on the subfloor gives you a perfectly straight guide to begin laying boards or tiles for a cleaner finish and a faster overall install. The DeWalt Bi-Material Chalk Reel Kit features a 4:1 planetary gear system that delivers four times the rewinding speed. The kit comes with a 4 oz. bottle of blue chalk, which is low on the permanence scale for use on finished surfaces. The reel features a rubber overmold for better grip and is available from outlets like Ace Hardware for $17 and Home Depot for $16.
Stainless Steel Taping Knife
A taping knife offers an important improvement over the standard putty knives that DIYers will gravitate toward. Taping knives are wider and feature a deeper blade for altogether more coverage across the board. The tool's large, central handle and firm spine along the back make it easier to manipulate along a wall, too. I don't have a DeWalt taping knife, but mine is the same dimensions as the DeWalt 8-Inch Stainless Steel Taping Knife and has been a revelation when handling all manner of spackling and repair tasks throughout our home upgrade journey. This DeWalt model can be found at Home Depot for $19, and it features lots of great reviews from buyers with experience holding this tool, specifically.
The tool features a soft-grip handle that's comfortable to hold for extended periods. The blade is crafted from stainless steel for solid durability, too. The taping knife offers better angles of attack when applying filler paste or plaster, making it easier to feather in material than with other options. This isn't a tool you might think to reach for when handling smaller repair tasks, given its size, but making the change can be a massive improvement that you'll be hard-pressed to turn back on when handling future repairs.
33-Foot Laser Square
The 33-Foot Laser Square is a high-tech upgrade to the classic speed square that many renovators call upon regularly. This tool can produce cross laser beams along a workpiece to extend the coverage you get while marking straight, perpendicular lines for a true 90-degree corner. The tool utilizes three mounting pins integrated into its body, allowing you to set it on walls and elsewhere for a firm grip while working through your layout tasks. The tool can be found at Home Depot for $70 and features an IP54 resistance rating for solid performance in dusty or wet working conditions. The tool also includes three bubble vials to lock in precision as you find your positioning. The lasers deliver accuracy of ±3/16 inch at the full 33-foot distance.
This tool can be incredibly useful when laying flooring, especially when working with smaller components like tile that can easily compound mistakes as you work across a room. The tool is also a valuable asset for those building walls inside their home or working on other floor plan changes that require straight lines for newly erected pieces of the layout. The lasers come with a storage case for safekeeping when the tool isn't in use, too, giving users better storage security.
20V Max Sausage Pack Adhesive Gun Kit
The 20V Max Sausage Pack Adhesive Gun Kit is an expensive addition to your kit. There's no getting around the price, but for your investment, you gain a significant functional upgrade over the classic skeleton-gun approach. Caulking is a frustrating task at the best of times. Unless you're a professional with extensive practice with the tool under your belt, you'll often struggle to produce a consistent bead over medium to long spaces (however, it's worth noting that a bit of extra prep work helps you avoid a common DIY caulking mistake). Even when you can deliver adequate results, the classic adhesive gun relies on grip strength and forearm power. As this deteriorates over a lengthy caulking or adhesive application job, so too does your accuracy with the tool.
The DeWalt 20V tool features an adjustable flow rate, variable-speed dial, and anti-drip features that underpin its use. The tool can handle canisters ranging from 300 to 600 ml. The tool retails at Home Depot in its kit format for $307 and can also be found at Acme Tools for $397. It's not cheap, but hunting around for a deal near a holiday sale, or just taking the plunge at full price if you're about to embark on a large caulking job like sealing up all the windows around the house, may be worthwhile. It's a tool with a large volume of great reviews, so users clearly feel strongly about the upgrade it brings to the table.
Methodology
All of these are tools I've used before except the laser square (not from DeWalt though in most cases). They have made my jobs significantly easier to handle and add a new dimension to the project that simplifies things. For instance, the chalk reel isn't a 'necessity' when laying down flooring,but having that reference line on the ground gives you a straight edge to start from and it makes the entire task easier and faster.