5 DeWalt Products That Fix Problems You Didn't Realize You Had

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DeWalt tools come in a bevy of layouts and options. There are scores of tools with nuanced alternatives designed to handle both specific tasks and a generalist's approach. Tools like cordless drills come with a wide range of options from within the brand's catalog. These are well-known additions to a toolkit, but plenty of other solutions exist a little further afield yet deliver just as much punch during your DIY projects. Some are slightly more specialized power tools, providing key areas of functionality that might otherwise be missing from your equipment collection. Other important products that DeWalt offers involve sub-tasks within a job that many outside the professional sphere might not know how to use in their renovations.

Adding a few key tools and accessories to your collection can make a big difference in the finished product you can create when working on home improvements, building tasks, or repairs. These five pieces of equipment offer new ways to think about your project workflows and can unlock more options for handling the jobs on your plate. They provide a means to deal with problems around the house that often get overlooked or fly completely under the radar for DIYers who might be a little less experienced.