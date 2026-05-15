4 Amazon Finds That Outshine Home Depot In Price And Quality
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Sometimes it feels like Amazon is no longer the surefire way to save money when shopping online. While there are a couple of tricks that can help deal with the store's quirks, the platform's prices keep increasing for users and for sellers. As a result, many users have gone back to getting their stuff from specialized websites and physical stores like Home Depot (even if saving money from Home Depot isn't always easy).
Having said that, it's not impossible to find some Amazon products that are flat-out cheaper and better than what you can find from a home improvement retailer. We've found some Amazon picks that outshine Ace Hardware in the past, and we're about to give you a few that will put Home Depot's massive inventory to shame.
Speaking of massive inventories, Amazon and Home Depot offer so much choice that it would be impossible to compare the two in their entirety, even when talking about specific kinds of tools. Instead, we're going to give you four solid products you can get on Amazon that beat Home Depot's most popular alternatives in both price and quality.
Amazon Basics by Skil 4V Cordless Stick Screwdriver
Made by Skil and sold by Amazon Basics, this 4V Cordless Stick Screwdriver is a lightweight (10.6 ounces) driver that comes with nine of the most common bits you'll ever use, plus a bit holder/extender. It has a compact body, measuring about 1.4 x 1.4 x 7 inches, which is ideal for when you need to work in cramped spaces. The tool's only potential downside is that the battery is not replaceable, but according to the over 3,000 mostly positive user reviews on Amazon, the battery lasts a long time and doesn't seem to degrade very rapidly.
Of all the many, many popular cordless screwdrivers at Home Depot, the only one that is in the same category as the Amazon Basics is the Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit with a pivoting head. But while the pivoting head may be useful in some specific circumstances, it doesn't necessarily help the product fit into small spaces, since the end of the screwdriver is pretty thick. This product is also not as versatile as the one by Skil and Amazon, as it doesn't have torque control or a bit extender, the latter being very useful when working in awkward spaces.
Talking about price and stats, Amazon's model is half as expensive as the $50 Ryobi, but there's no clear winner for speed and strength: Amazon's model has a faster 300 RPM speed, while Home Depot's has a better torque of 55 in-lbs. Ultimately, the Amazon Basics is the best choice for, well, basic tasks, with a faster speed and a respectable 22 in-lbs of torque, for a much lower price.
Roxon CM1349 Spark Multi Tool
Deep inside the Amazon listings of popular, affordable multi-tools, you'll find the Roxon Spark CM1349. A 14-in-1 multi-tool, the Spark is pretty much a Swiss Army-style Knife for everyday use, and according to almost 3,500 user reviews, it plays its role really well — there's a reason why it's one of our favorite cheap hand tools you can buy on Amazon. There are a million reasons why you might want a multi-tool: a one-stop solution for basic tasks in your garage, the finishing touch for that mini tool set you got on Amazon, or a small gift for tinkerers. This tiny, half-pound model includes a saw, a can opener, a flint stone, and a whistle, making it a good choice as an emergency mini tool for outdoor use.
Home Depot sells a lot of multi-tools, including some that have a bunch of functions, some aimed at outdoor use, and a number of cheap options under $30. It doesn't seem to have any popular options that happen to be all three of these things at once. The closest it gets is the DeWalt MT21 Multi-Tool, but even this model lacks a flint stone and a whistle, and the can opener shares a space with the bottle opener. In other words, it's not an outdoors emergency tool, so it doesn't really compete in the same category as the Roxon Spark.
WorkPro Precision Screwdriver Kit 69-piece
Do you need 69 bits for your multi-bit screwdriver? Probably not, but having too many bits never hurt anyone, especially if, as is the case with the WorkPro Precision Screwdriver Kit, you get a nice case to keep everything in place. Plus, the "pieces" in the product's name aren't just precision driver bits but include an extension bar and a magnetizer/demagnetizer tool. The magnetizer alone sells for about $7 at Home Depot, while on Amazon, you can get this whole set for just $6.27.
There's no way Home Depot can compete with this price, even if it does try. The Anvil 36-piece Precision Repair Tool Kit is the closest it gets. With a price of about $10, it's not exactly as cheap, but it's close enough to consider. However, going with Home Depot's option comes with some serious shortcomings. Its fabric pouch has been replaced with a plastic case that likely won't last as long, and there's no magnetizer tool included. The bit count has gone down, too, from 60 to just 36. You may argue that Anvil is a well-known brand, even if it isn't especially popular, but WorkPro easily wins on name recognition, and it has an excellent warranty to boot.
Kitevich Four-pack Telescoping Magnet Pick-up Tool Set
This Kitevich four-pack telescoping magnet pick-up tool set is nearly identical to the kit that made it into our list of handy gadgets for your garage, but a pickup tool can always come in handy. With this kit, you have enough to distribute them around the house or keep them in a dedicated drawer. And if the $10 price tag for the four of them sounds like too good to be true, consider that magnets and metal rods aren't especially expensive materials. Sure, $2.50 each is a very good price, but it's not so suspiciously cheap that you should run away.
This pack includes a portable, telescoping, magnetic pickup tool plus a bigger version of that same tool that can hold up to 10 pounds of metal, a flexible magnetic tool, and a longer flexible tool with a hand crane of sorts on its end. You will simply not find a bundle like this at Home Depot for a comparable price. You can find a nearly-identical set for $57, but frankly, three out of the four items appear to be exactly the same; they're just overpriced. Alternatively, you could spend $9 to get a single, fancy-looking pickup tool branded Powerbuilt that comes with an integrated light but a lower max load than the Amazon option.
Let's be honest, there's virtually no reason to go with Home Depot in this case. The only exceptions would be if you need something with a very specific form factor, like a strong pickup tool with wheels, or if you enjoy spending money to have a big brand name printed on your cheap tools.
Methodology
This list is made entirely of Amazon products that are cheaper than the alternatives we found on Home Depot, while outshining them in some area or another — power, versatility, portability, etc. We couldn't realistically compare these picks to every similar product sold by Home Depot, since there are just too many, so we stuck with the most popular options of similar price and functionality. We found these popular options by organizing Home Depot's search page by "Top Sellers" and "Top Rated Products." The Amazon products we selected had to have at least 100 reviews with a four-star average, but most of those that made it onto the list have far more reviews and over 4.5 stars.