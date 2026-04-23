5 Amazon Finds That Outshine Ace Hardware In Price And Quality
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Amazon is often the easiest place to buy products online, especially for Prime members. Not only does The Everything Store have, well, everything, but if you use it often, shipping and even returns are typically straightforward and painless. Many people — even some professionals and serious DIYers — will even shop from Amazon for tools, appliances, and other equipment over retailers actually dedicated to hardware, like Ace and Home Depot.
In addition to hand tools and power tools, plenty of high-quality Ace Hardware gadgets for DIY enthusiasts are good quality. However, prices can get pretty steep. Even worse, something highly price at Ace Hardware isn't always as good as more affordable options you can find on Amazon, even without special sales events like Prime Day. Some of these cheaper, better-performing products are even part of the Amazon Basics house brand these days.
Other products come from companies that nobody's ever heard of and still manage to cheaply make tools and gear that work really well. You can also find equipment from major tool brands on Amazon, sometimes from third-party sellers who offer them cheaper than standard list prices. Based on firsthand experience from users, expert tool testers, reputable publications, and myself, here are five Amazon finds that outshine Ace Hardware in price and quality. More information on how these products were evaluated and compared can be found at the end of this list.
Amazon Basics Rechargeable High-Capacity AA Batteries
You can find many different kinds of battery in the Amazon Basics lines, including both disposable and rechargeable AA batteries. Many rechargeable batteries use Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) that allows them to run over and over again while still fitting standard AA battery slots, including Amazon Basics Rechargeable High-Capacity AA Batteries. Instead of tossing them out once they're drained, you can simply charge them up and use them again, saving you money in an eco-friendly way.
Energizer is one of the best major battery brands on the market, and people will pay more for it batteries over other options, but the company doesn't necessarily excel in all categories. When tested directly against Amazon's equivalent model, Energizer 2,300-mAh NiMH Rechargeable AA batteries performed worse, despite costing a lot more. Many different batteries were extensively tested by YouTube channel Lumencraft and the results were clear — these Amazon Basics batteries could power a flashlight for over 8 minutes longer than Energizer. Even Amazon's lower-capacity NiMH batteries outlasted Energizer by a few minutes.
I can also personally attest to the high quality of Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries. In the aughts and 2010s, I relied heavily on them for pretty much everything that required AAs, from kitchen gadgets to Xbox controllers. In recent years, I've transitioned to USB-rechargeable gear for convenience, but I wasn't surprised at all to find Amazon Basics NiMH batteries are still going strong.
Amazon sells a 4-pack of Amazon Basics Rechargeable High-Capacity AA Batteries for $10 and a 24-pack for around $29.
Skil Pwr Core 12V Compact Tire Inflator
Amazon Basics isn't anywhere near the top of SlashGear's ranked list of every major tire inflator brand, but the retailer still sells plenty of high-quality options made by other companies. Some of these even outshine heavy hitters like Milwaukee, which has a 12V Tire Inflator available at Ace Hardware for $239. That includes a battery and charger, but it's still a lot more expensive than inflators on Amazon with higher overall customer scores.
The Milwaukee M12 Tire Inflator, which can deliver up to 120 psi, has an average user rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Ace's website. The Skil Pwr Core 12V Compact Tire Inflator, on the other hand, has a slightly higher 4.3 out of 5 customer score and costs nearly $200 less. It doesn't include Skil's battery or charger, but you can buy those separately and still save around $150. While its user rating is only a bit higher than Milwaukee, Skil is also named by Pro Tool Reviews as "Best Value" on its list of the best portable tire inflators. While Pro Tool Reviews does include Milwaukee's 18V inflator on the list, the 12-volt model is nowhere to be seen.
On top of everything else, the Skil Pwr Core 12V Compact Tire Inflator has a higher max psi (160) than Milwaukee's M12. At time of writing, it is available from Amazon for around $43.
Jellypig Cordless Stick Vacuum
One of the lowest-rated Craftsman products available from Ace Hardware's online store is the V20 Multi-Stage Filter Stick Vacuum, which has a middling 3.6 out of 5 average user score. Based on user feedback, it doesn't seem to be worth spending $200 for, especially when there are plenty of cheaper options on Amazon. The Jellypig Cordless Stick Vacuum costs $60 less than Craftsman and has a very strong 4.6 out of 5 overall customer rating that's averaged from over 4,500 reviews.
This vacuum has a slightly bigger battery than Craftsman, but it's still roughly the same size and weight. Usually more more battery capacity brings added expensive, and that isn't the case here, either. Amazon says the self-standing stick vac can run its 650W brushless motor for 70 minutes on a single charge, and many user reviews say it's very effective for removing dog hair, cat litter, and other debris. It's also praised for being lightweight and easy to use, thanks in part to its touchscreen display.
Many tool brands like Craftsman include vacuums in their proprietary battery system, but you shouldn't feel compelled to choose one over a company more focused on making vacuums unless you really want all of your equipment using the same batteries. That being said, Ryobi's cordless vacuums are generally well-liked and you can find some on Amazon from third-party sellers. The Ryobi 18V Cordless Hand Vacuum Cleaner is cheaper and better-rated than Craftsman, so if you're already hooked into that battery system, it's likely a better choice.
The Jellypig Cordless Stick Vacuum is currently available from Amazon for $139.99.
Amazon Basics by Skil 4V Cordless Screwdriver
One of the best electric screwdrivers on the market is from Amazon Basics, made in collaboration with the more reputable tool brand Skil. Many users praise this cordless screwdriver — it has a solid 4.3 out of 5 overall customer rating — especially because it's cheaper than a lot of similar products. This includes the Craftsman 4V Max Cordless Powered Screwdriver, which has a slightly lower user score and is more than double the price at Ace Hardware.
Amazon's tool often comes up as a great option on Reddit threads focused on cordless screwdrivers. The low cost is certainly an asset, but what really makes the impressive quality is the main selling point. After testing models from multiple brands, Steve's Woodshop and Tool Review found the Amazon tool to deliver the most torque, even beating out Milwaukee and Ryobi. The reviewer did note that it was "not the most ergonomic" of the bunch, however.
Speaking from personal experience, the Amazon Basics by Skil 4V Cordless Screwdriver has become one of the most frequently used tools in my home. While it's not powerful enough to replace a cordless drill, I go to it more than my hand tools nearly every time I need to screw or unscrew something. Besides its three torque settings, one of the best things about the product is that it comes with a 10-piece bit set as well as a hard storage case.
The Amazon Basics 4V Cordless Screwdriver is currently available from Amazon for around $23.
Worx Cordless 12-inch String Trimmer & Lawn Edger
Ace Hardware is a go-to place for many when it comes to outdoor equipment, like mowers and trimmers. One model you may want to avoid, though, is the Black+Decker 20V 12-inch Edger/Trimmer (model LST522), which costs $119. A very similar model, the LST220, has one of the poorest ratings for a cordless string trimmer on Consumer Reports.
Conversely, a trimmer that Consumer Reports scores favorably is the Worx 12-inch Cordless Weed Wacker, which is available on Amazon for nearly $30 less than what Ace charges for Black+Decker's string trimmer. Worx's 3-in-1 tool also serves as a wheeled edger and mini-mower and delivers up to 7,600 rpm. It weighs 5.5 pounds and its handle can be adjusted between seven different settings.
Another Amazon find that outshines the Black+Decker 20V 12-inch Edger/Trimmer in price and quality is the Varsk 12-inch 20V Cordless Weed Wacker. The manufacturer may not be as well-known as the best major grass trimmer brands, but Varsk's weed wacker is a bestseller on Amazon and costs just $76. That price includes two batteries, a charger, and six replacement spools. Varsk even delivers more speed than Worx (8,700 rpm) and can rotate into an edger with the push of a button.
The Worx Cordless 12-inch String Trimmer & Lawn Edger is currently available from Amazon for $92.
How these products were evaluated and compared
A diverse range of products from tools to appliances were researched to compile this list. Only products similar to one another were compared head-to-head — for example, no corded vacuums were measured against the Craftsman cordless stick vacuum sold at Ace. To compare cost, current pricing at Amazon and Ace was used. Limited-time sales were not factored into pricing — just the typical list price.
Comparing quality was a more complicated endeavor. Firsthand experience was prioritized over anything else. Wherever possible I included my own experiences with the tools. After that, we consulted user ratings and reviews found on Amazon and Ace Hardware's websites, but only if hundreds, if not thousands, contributed to the average score. Written reviews by customers were also taken into account, as were firsthand feedback and recommendations from users posting in online forums like Reddit.
We also looked at documented tool tests conducted by reputable YouTube channels and expert publications, including Pro Tool Reviews and Consumer Reports.