5 Gadgets Sold At Ace Hardware That Any DIYer Would Consider A Must-Have

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Across the board, DIYers looking to make a big impact on their home, yard, or under the hood have a lot of support available to assist in their causes. There are plenty of YouTube channels featuring home improvement topics that DIYers can take inspiration and lessons from, and numerous retail outlets stand ready to supply tools and other gear. Ace Hardware is among the top options for shopping locally, in particular. The big box retailer offers an online presence that makes browsing for equipment simple, and most of its physical locations are self-contained cooperatives rather than traditional franchises or company-owned pop ups. Local business owners are therefore serving their communities rather than acting as a forward-facing outlet that kicks everything back up the chain to a nondescript corporate office somewhere else.

Naturally, the brand delivers a wide selection of products ranging from top up fluids to accessories like cutting blades and hardware — and, of course, tools. Ace offers some own-brand products as well as a rangy selection of some of the best major power tool brands on the market. Power tools, hand tools, and other gadgets are often a big deal for home improvers and DIYers of all stripes, adding new dimensions to their capabilities and offering major inspiration for new endeavors. These five products available at Ace can do just that, and they're each highly rated by users who have hands-on experience.