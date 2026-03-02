4 Handy Gadgets Under $20 To Upgrade Your Garage

A nail falls behind the drawers; your fancy all-metal pen rolls under the car; you drop the organizer box and spill your drill bit collection all over the floor. What do these events have in common? They can all be solved rapidly and effortlessly with a magnetic pickup tool — unless your drill bits are not metal, in which case we can only suggest you be a bit more careful with your tools.

If you've spent any time near nails, pens, and other cylindrical objects, you know how much they love to roll under furniture. Instead of moving the whole drawer, just pick up your trusty NoCry Extra Strong Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool and get to work. You might be thinking, "Do I really need the 'extra strong' pickup tool for some nails and a screwdriver?" No, of course not, but considering how many incredibly cheap (and likely underperforming) pickup tools there are on Amazon, we're more confident recommending something with more heft than you may ever need.

If you want to save some money and have a wider choice of pickup tools, look no further than the Horusdy Four-Piece Magnetic Pickup Tools Kit. Now, "Horusdy" might not be the kind of brand name that inspires a lot of confidence, especially not on Amazon. And sure enough, this kit seems to be made of generic products found all over Amazon that were marked with the brand's name. Still, this Horusdy pickup tool set has a lot more reviews than its competitors and comes with three magnetic pickup tools (two telescoping, one flexible) and a collapsible tray for bits and small components.