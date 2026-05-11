3 Of The Best European Diesel Engines (And 2 Of The Worst)

European diesels can be had at both ends of the spectrum; there are magnificent ones like Audi's 12-cylinder, and catastrophic failures like Land Rover's inline-six. Over here in America, we tend to associate diesel engines almost exclusively with trucks and heavy machinery, but Europeans have been doing things a little differently for the past three decades or so. It's not uncommon at all to see a diesel-powered sedan or hatchback on the continent, although newer models in the region are gradually ditching diesels too.

Aside from the cultural acceptance of diesels in Europe, there were also emission laws so strict that CARB — the reason why you can't get the new Hemi V8 in some states — would be put to shame by comparison. As a result, the amount of innovation in European diesel engines was much higher, and that's why we got some truly spectacular engines out of it. And it's not like these were three-cylinder econobox engines either; the Germans were busy stuffing V10 diesels into anything they could get their hands on, from a family SUV to an executive sedan, and pretty much everything in between. But where there's trial and experimentation, there's also error. So it is with Euro diesels, because we also got some real dogs along the way, two of which we'll cover here. One was subjectively the worst engine from a brand already famous for unreliability, and the other treated timing chains like a consumable item.