Why You Can't Buy The New HEMI V8 In Some States

Finding the right vehicle can be challenging. Whether it's the interior, the way it drives, or even the color of the car, sometimes you just can't find the one that suits you. Other times, however, you can't find the one you want at all because it's not available in your location. That's what people in many states who want a vehicle with a variation of the new HEMI V8 will experience.

The reason the HEMI V8 is only available in certain states has to do with emissions regulations. Some states have stricter standards than others in place to help regulate air quality. Two versions of the HEMI V8, a much larger engine than a V6 or 4-cylinder, do not meet those standards. So if you live in a state with some of these stricter rules and want vehicles that are equipped with either the 392 or Hellcat engines, you're out of luck.

That means that people living in some of the 17 states, as well as Washington D.C., that follow these stricter emissions regulations won't be able to buy cars like the Dodge Durango, a vehicle that's good for muscle fans. The R/T 392 model has the hoss 6.4-liter HEMI with 475 horsepower, while the SRT Hellcat has the monstrous 710 horsepower HEMI. Neither of these engines meet the standards, although the less powerful Durango with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 will be available everywhere, as it does fall in line.