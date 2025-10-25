Why You Can't Buy The New HEMI V8 In Some States
Finding the right vehicle can be challenging. Whether it's the interior, the way it drives, or even the color of the car, sometimes you just can't find the one that suits you. Other times, however, you can't find the one you want at all because it's not available in your location. That's what people in many states who want a vehicle with a variation of the new HEMI V8 will experience.
The reason the HEMI V8 is only available in certain states has to do with emissions regulations. Some states have stricter standards than others in place to help regulate air quality. Two versions of the HEMI V8, a much larger engine than a V6 or 4-cylinder, do not meet those standards. So if you live in a state with some of these stricter rules and want vehicles that are equipped with either the 392 or Hellcat engines, you're out of luck.
That means that people living in some of the 17 states, as well as Washington D.C., that follow these stricter emissions regulations won't be able to buy cars like the Dodge Durango, a vehicle that's good for muscle fans. The R/T 392 model has the hoss 6.4-liter HEMI with 475 horsepower, while the SRT Hellcat has the monstrous 710 horsepower HEMI. Neither of these engines meet the standards, although the less powerful Durango with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 will be available everywhere, as it does fall in line.
California Air Resources Board (CARB) states won't have the new HEMI V8 available
The emissions regulations restricting the sale of these HEMI engines are made by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). These policies governing automobile motors underwent some serious updates in 2022 that lowered the level of acceptable emissions standards to an even greater degree than those set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Though some think California's smog laws are too extreme, they are intended to reduce vehicle pollution throughout the state, which ranks as one of the worst in the country for this.
CARB operates adjacent to the EPA and enforces regulations at the state level. This means that if you're impacted by CARB rules and buy a high-emissions car out of state, then you'll likely have a problem when you get home if you have to take the vehicle for an inspection. While Stellantis, the maker of Dodge's engines, is optimistic that the two Durango HEMIs could eventually be sold in all states, it isn't happening as of this writing.
Updated CARB policies haven't stopped automakers from continuing to offer massive engines that don't meet the standards. While it may not seem like a big deal unless you're living in a restricted area, an estimated 40 percent of new cars sold in America are sold in CARB states. This means every time a carmaker builds a vehicle that's not CARB compatible, it's potentially losing a large portion of sales.