What Does EPA Stand For & How Did It Affect The Cars We Have Today?
The average American car produces over four tons of CO2 per year, with those emissions released into the car's surrounding environment. In the earliest days of the automobile, little thought was given to the effects of emissions, but by the 1960s, it had become clear that the effects were becoming significant. It wasn't just CO2 either: oil spills, lead fuel additives, manufacturing emissions, and waste dumping had all become sources of concern for government officials. In response, President Richard Nixon spearheaded a plan to create an agency that would oversee the enforcement of existing environmental guidelines, as well as carry out research that would help shape future regulations.
That agency was called the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA. It was officially formed in late 1970, and would immediately get to work on tackling the most pressing pollution problems that the U.S faced. Less than a month after its inception, the agency was tasked with setting new air pollution standards thanks to the Clean Air Act of 1970.
This act forced automakers to cut the emissions of their cars, in a bid to reduce the toxic smog that had blanketed some cities. A new catalytic converter would also be installed in cars to capture some of the worst pollutants before they were expelled into the air. These emissions restrictions, combined with the effects of the oil crisis, were the main reasons that American cars of the '70s offered lower power outputs than their predecessors.
Changing standards and electrification
By the '90s, automakers had developed new generations of engines that were more powerful but still met emissions standards. To take an example, a top-spec Corvette C3 454 during the mid-'70s produced 275 horsepower, while the Corvette C4 ZR1 of 1990 made 375 horsepower. However, the '90s saw a new round of emissions-related changes thanks to EPA regulations, with leaded gas removed from sale in 1996 and new air quality standards arriving in 1997. The same era also saw significant efforts from some states, most notably California and its Air Resources Board (CARB), to encourage the development of zero-emissions vehicles. These included early EVs like the ill-fated GM EV1.
Ultimately, these efforts weren't successful, as EV technology simply wasn't ready yet and there wasn't enough infrastructure to support mass market adoption. However, hybrid cars such as the Toyota Prius began to rise in popularity at the turn of the century. At the same time, the 1999 revision of emissions standards, which were devised by the EPA, gave manufacturers strict new rules to comply with. These new rules meant that emissions levels from both cars and trucks had to be reduced up to 95% compared to before.
New rules and Dieselgate
Further revisions to national air quality standards were debuted in 2006, followed up by a new set of rules that set limits for greenhouse gas emissions from cars in 2009. In 2010, greenhouse gas standards were set for trucks and buses, while in 2014, a new generation of vehicle emissions standards were unveiled. These came into force for 2017, giving car manufacturers an ever-tighter set of limits to abide by.
A year after the new rules were unveiled, the EPA also found evidence that Volkswagen had been fitting defeat devices to its diesel cars in a bid to make them seem cleaner than they actually were. This scandal, which affected almost 600,000 cars in America alone, became known as Dieselgate. Eventually Volkswagen offered to buy back the offending cars at the cost of billions of dollars, as well as committing further billions to developing zero-emissions vehicles. Had it not been for the research efforts of the EPA, these cheat devices may never have been discovered.
Despite protestations by manufacturers and by oil companies, the EPA's regulations have succeeded in reducing the amount of harmful emissions in the air. Between 1990 and 2019, the EPA recorded a decline of around 50% in levels of the most common air pollutants. However, major changes to the agency that were announced by the U.S. government in May 2025, including the closure of its research office, have raised concerns about what the future might look like for the agency.