What Does EPA Stand For & How Did It Affect The Cars We Have Today?

The average American car produces over four tons of CO2 per year, with those emissions released into the car's surrounding environment. In the earliest days of the automobile, little thought was given to the effects of emissions, but by the 1960s, it had become clear that the effects were becoming significant. It wasn't just CO2 either: oil spills, lead fuel additives, manufacturing emissions, and waste dumping had all become sources of concern for government officials. In response, President Richard Nixon spearheaded a plan to create an agency that would oversee the enforcement of existing environmental guidelines, as well as carry out research that would help shape future regulations.

That agency was called the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA. It was officially formed in late 1970, and would immediately get to work on tackling the most pressing pollution problems that the U.S faced. Less than a month after its inception, the agency was tasked with setting new air pollution standards thanks to the Clean Air Act of 1970.

This act forced automakers to cut the emissions of their cars, in a bid to reduce the toxic smog that had blanketed some cities. A new catalytic converter would also be installed in cars to capture some of the worst pollutants before they were expelled into the air. These emissions restrictions, combined with the effects of the oil crisis, were the main reasons that American cars of the '70s offered lower power outputs than their predecessors.

