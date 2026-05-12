Can You Perfectly Balance A Tire Without Any Weights? This YouTuber Has A Theory

If you're not sure what balancing tires means or what the process entails, here's a brief explanation: When your car is speeding down the highway, its tires are spinning at nearly 1,000 revolutions per minute, depending on the size of the tires and the speed you're traveling. With that much mass spinning at those speeds, the tire and wheel assembly needs to be balanced to limit vibration. While it's possible to get a tire close to balanced using rudimentary methods, like the Pittsburgh portable wheel balancer from Harbor Freight, a spin balancer provides more accuracy.

Regarding the question about perfectly balancing a tire without any wheel weights, the answer is yes, it is possible. However, the odds of a broken analog clock being right twice a day are higher.

In the short video above, YouTuber CarHax posed a theory that aligning the red dot found on some tires with the wheel's valve stem is key to improving the odds of achieving balance in the tire-wheel combo without wheel weights. The video evidence of their success documents the absence of any added weights on the wheel and the technician's preferred red dot alignment before spinning the wheel on the tire machine, which returns messages indicating a perfect balance on the machine's screen.

So, it's possible to randomly get balanced tires without weights, but we don't recommend relying on the red dot alignment without verifying the balance in some way. Also, you're likely to find yellow dots in addition to red ones on some tire sidewalls.