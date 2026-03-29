Does Your Car Feel Super Shaky At 60 MPH Or More? This May Be The Issue

You've probably experienced one or two instances where your car feels super shaky while driving at speeds of 60 MPH or more on the highways. And no, 60 MPH isn't normal. We often use this standard benchmark for measuring a vehicle's acceleration on highways because of how rotational dynamics work. At lower speeds, say below 45 MPH, you'll barely notice any shaking because the tires aren't spinning fast enough to create any noticeable vibration. But when you reach highway speeds, the rotating assemblies, such as the wheels, tires, and axles, will be rotating so fast that even small imbalances will get amplified, and you'll probably feel your car shaking during acceleration.

Of course, a mild shake that fades as you slow down might result in nothing worse than a brief worrisome moment. If it becomes harsher, however, there's a good chance that you'll be terrified or frightened. After all, that unnerving shaking sensation means you have less control over your vehicle, and this increases the likelihood of crashing as well.

With the dangers involved, it's understandable that you'll want to know what might be wrong with your car. This way, you might be able to diagnose the problem yourself or have a leg up when you take it in for service. And while there are many reasons why your car might shake on the highway, say, brake problems, damaged suspension, and engine problems, one of the most common yet overlooked is worn-out or fallen wheel weights.