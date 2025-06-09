Car Shaking During Acceleration? Here's What You Need To Check

There could be multiple reasons why your car is shaking while accelerating. The first could be a broken spark plug. A spark plug generally lasts for around 80,000 miles. If you've traveled this much distance with your car's current spark plug, then you should get it replaced immediately. An expired or fouled spark plug can cause misfire during acceleration, which can eventually make your vehicle vibrate.

If you started noticing the shaking issue in your car after installing new tires in it, then it could be an indication that your tires are not properly balanced. In such a case, you should take your car back to the tire shop and ask them to rebalance the tires. The next thing you should check is your car's axle or driveshaft. If your car recently ran into an accident, then there's a high possibility that either of these parts could have been bent because of the impact. You should immediately take your vehicle to a mechanic to get it repaired.

Besides a bent axle, a bent wheel could also be the reason why your car vibrates on acceleration. The only way to fix this is to get your wheels aligned. However, if that doesn't work, you'll have to replace the damaged wheel. You should also consider replacing the tire if it's completely worn out. The next thing you should check is your car's air filter. Over time, the air filter can get clogged with dirt and debris, which eventually makes it difficult for the engine to function properly. So, take your car to a mechanic and get the air filter cleaned or replaced.

