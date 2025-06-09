Car Shaking During Acceleration? Here's What You Need To Check
It doesn't matter whether you're riding a hatchback like the Honda Civic Type R, a fast-paced sedan like the BMW M5, or any other car type; when you press the gas pedal, you would simply expect your car to accelerate. But what if your car starts to shake when you accelerate it? This behavior could not only negatively affect your ride experience but also indicate that there's something wrong with your vehicle.
The problem isn't limited to a particular state. That means you could face the problem while driving at high speed, low speed, or even just after turning on the vehicle. If the vibrations are not very severe, you may consider it a quirk of your car and ignore it. But most of the time, it signals a major problem with your vehicle. That's why, the moment you notice that your car is shaking while accelerating, you should check the below-mentioned parts to recognize and rectify the problem quickly so that it doesn't develop into an expensive and serious issue.
Check out these parts first
There could be multiple reasons why your car is shaking while accelerating. The first could be a broken spark plug. A spark plug generally lasts for around 80,000 miles. If you've traveled this much distance with your car's current spark plug, then you should get it replaced immediately. An expired or fouled spark plug can cause misfire during acceleration, which can eventually make your vehicle vibrate.
If you started noticing the shaking issue in your car after installing new tires in it, then it could be an indication that your tires are not properly balanced. In such a case, you should take your car back to the tire shop and ask them to rebalance the tires. The next thing you should check is your car's axle or driveshaft. If your car recently ran into an accident, then there's a high possibility that either of these parts could have been bent because of the impact. You should immediately take your vehicle to a mechanic to get it repaired.
Besides a bent axle, a bent wheel could also be the reason why your car vibrates on acceleration. The only way to fix this is to get your wheels aligned. However, if that doesn't work, you'll have to replace the damaged wheel. You should also consider replacing the tire if it's completely worn out. The next thing you should check is your car's air filter. Over time, the air filter can get clogged with dirt and debris, which eventually makes it difficult for the engine to function properly. So, take your car to a mechanic and get the air filter cleaned or replaced.
Other possible reasons for car vibrating during acceleration
In addition to the above-mentioned reasons, you can experience the shaking issue in your car due to a bad CV joint. As a heads-up, CV joints, aka constant velocity joints, are used to connect your car's transmission to its wheels. If the problem is being caused by a broken CV joint, then in addition to experiencing vibration upon acceleration, you would also hear clicking or popping noises when turning your vehicle. You should take your car to a mechanic to get the broken CV joints replaced.
You should inspect your vehicle's steering wheel, its bearings, ball joints, and tie rod ends. If either of these parts is malfunctioning, then you would experience not only vibrations but also a bit of a wobbly sensation while using your car's steering wheel. If the brake caliper of either of the wheels is broken, then it can eventually get stuck on the wheels and cause the vibration. Due to this, the steering wheel will start to vibrate while driving at slower speeds, but as soon as you accelerate to high speeds, you'll start to feel the vibration throughout your car body. To fix this, you need to fix the broken caliper.
The motor mount is an important accessory in your car that absorbs the engine vibration. However, it can wear out over time; as a result, the engine vibration will not be properly observed, and you'll start to experience the shaking issue when you try to accelerate your vehicle. Lastly, the problem can also occur if there is an issue with your car's transmission. Unfortunately, there are several warning signs your transmission is going bad; that's why it's better to get your car diagnosed by an expert.