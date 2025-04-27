What Do You Call The Little Squares On Wheels And What Are They For?

Your car wheels may seem relatively simple in their construction at first glance, but in truth they're surprisingly complex creations. Take the extra time to examine the wheels on your vehicle, and you're bound to find a few aspects that you may have not noticed, from various numbers to mechanical details. For instance, have you ever spotted little metal square or rectangular tabs fitted on your rims and wondered what they were for? As hard as it might be to imagine based on their unassuming nature, these attachments play a pivotal role in keeping your wheel stable and secure.

Known as wheel weights, these tabs are crucial in maintaining your wheel's balance. There are two common types of wheel weights. The first and most commonly used are clip-ons, which are made of metal and are attached to your rim's exterior edge. Adhesive wheel weights, which are constructed using lead and fitted behind the wheels, are more often used for heavier wheels such as those made of aluminum alloy.

During production, wheels will often have weight balance irregularities that manufacturers must take note of throughout the process. Wheel weights are then added to specific areas where such imbalances are noted. This protects the wheel itself from receiving extensive damage by ensuring even rotation and weight distribution. It also enhances performance and increases ride comfortability, preventing sudden shocks and bumps at higher speeds.

