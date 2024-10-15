How To Clean Your Alloy Wheels & Make Them Look New Again

Between the scheduled oil changes, routine maintenance checkups and carefully undertaken cleaning sessions, taking proper care of your car, truck, or SUV can sometimes feel like a never-ending job. But when it comes right down to it, ensuring that your vehicle receives that level of care is the best way to ensure not only its longevity but also its resale value.

Of course, if you're primarily concerned with keeping up the vehicle's looks, you likely spend a little more time touching it up with a soapy, wet sponge. But it seems like no matter what essential car cleaning tools you use, there are certain areas, like the undercarriage, that are all but impossible to keep clean. Along with a vehicle's undercarriage, its tires and wheels are also particularly susceptible to collecting hard-to-clean coats of dirt, grime and muck from the road, as well as accumulating contaminating dust from its brakes.

Alloy wheels, in particular, are tough to keep clean, and since that style of wheel has become exceedingly popular for most modern vehicles, we'd wager many of you have struggled to keep your shiny new alloys looking like shiny new alloys. Fear not, as we're here with a few handy tips that you might want to employ the next time you set about soaping up your wheels in the driveway or at the local car wash. Here's how to clean your alloy wheels and get them back to looking like new.

