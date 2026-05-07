7 Important Car Features Seniors Should Look For When Buying

A poll from the University of Michigan showed that 84% of people aged 65 and above drive at least once a week. SeniorLiving backs up that claim with numbers of its own: Drivers over 65 in the United States increased by over 68% to 48 million as of 2020. With such a large market share in driver profiles, there's more incentive than ever for automakers to be inclusive in their car designs, and that's what's happening in the features consumers see on their dashboards today.

As people age, their priorities when buying any consumer item shift. The latest phone is no longer just a cool device packed with the latest technology for doomscrolling social media or playing the most demanding games; it's now a tool for communicating with loved ones. The same outlook applies to cars. While a younger prospective buyer might place variables like performance and trendy design at the top of their checklist, a typical senior is likely as, or more, concerned with practicality, safety, and comfort.

How easy is it to enter the vehicle? Do the seats offer good spinal support? What special driver assistance features are there? These are questions that will be more pertinent to a senior's decision-making. Here, we cover seven features we consider important for your driving experience as an older driver. You'll find more than a handful of these in our list of best cars for seniors in 2026, too.