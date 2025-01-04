The iPhone Feature That Could Literally Help Save Your Life

Similar to how Apple Watches go beyond mere fashion accessories with their safety features, an iPhone also offers much more than just social media and entertainment apps. Whether you're stuck on the side of the road with an empty tank or facing a real emergency, that little phone in your pocket you rely on every day can be a lifesaver. While your iPhone's built-in safety features could be what gets you out of danger, you need to know how to use and set them up beforehand. In most emergencies, the best course of action is to contact your local emergency services. By default, you can press and hold your iPhone's Side button and one of the volume buttons until the Emergency Call slider appears. Then, you can drag the Emergency Call slider toward the right to contact local emergency services. However, what happens if you're stuck in an instance where you can't physically dial or even drag the slider?

That's where the Emergency SOS feature steps in. It lets you contact emergency services and even automatically shares your current whereabouts with your emergency contacts, making sure you get the help you need before it's too late. Emergency SOS is available on iPhone 8 and later models, with iPhone 14 and later models offering Emergency SOS via satellite. Ultimately, this means you'll need a cellular or Wi-Fi connection for emergency calls unless you have an iPhone 14 or later, which can connect to emergency services even outside cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Regardless, it's always a good idea to be prepared. So, if you have a compatible device, make sure you take the time out to set it up right away.

