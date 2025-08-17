Adaptive Headlights Used To Be Illegal In The US - Here's Why

The amended rule 108 sets a high benchmark of compliance for ADB headlights since it requires very tight glare limits, sharp light cutouts, and a rapid response when the system detects traffic. These and many other photometric limits are much more complicated than what the current systems used in Europe, Canada, and Asia have.

In an interview with CNN, Michael Larsen, Technical Fellow for Exterior Lighting at General Motors and a member of the SAE's lighting committee, said, "But when everyone started really looking at this complicated regulation, you just couldn't get there from here." This means that even though most automakers already have all of the necessary hardware installed in existing cars sold in the U.S. for ADB headlights, they can't just do a software update and enable them since compliance requires changes to hardware. However, NHTSA does state that some ADB systems simply don't do enough to prevent the systems from causing too much glare and thus put too much light in the eyes of other drivers.

It's also worth noting that the maximum brightness level of LED headlights in Europe is 450,000 candela, while in the U.S., it's 150,000 candela, and it seems like modern headlights are only becoming brighter. However, because adaptive lights are a mainstay in many European cars, even a higher candela count does not usually translate to more glare because adaptive headlights dynamically adjust the beam to project light only where there are no vehicles or pedestrians. Currently, the differences in standards are so significant that the chances of automakers offering adaptive beam headlights in the U.S. using their existing systems remain low.