When BMW unveiled the BMW i8 at the 2013 Frankfurt Motor Show, it also introduced the world to laser headlights. Audi followed soon with the Audi R8 LMX, and shortly after, the premium German car industry as a whole began to adopt laser headlights for cars at the top end of their product catalogs.

Laser headlights work by directing three small lasers at a series of mirrors, which direct that beam into a lens lined with yellow phosphorus. This creates a bright white light that bounces off an internal reflector and projects it forward. BMW says that its laser beam headlights can project light for up to half a mile (around 800 meters), which is impressive. So, why did BMW stop using laser headlights on its cars?

It all has to do with U.S. government regulations, specifically Rule 108, in which the NHTSA limited the output of headlights to 150,000 candela per system, or 75,000 per single headlight unit. Europe allows for up to 430,000 candela in total, and thus, cars sold in Europe can accommodate brighter laser lights without any of these issues.