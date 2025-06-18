Laser Headlights: How They Work & Their Disadvantages Explained

The laser headlight is a bright new technology which is being adopted by numerous automakers, such as Audi and BMW, who are looking to get a step ahead of the game when it comes to illuminating the road ahead. While there are frustrations and disadvantages to the tech, laser headlights do serve to benefit motorists in numerous ways. The obvious upside is that they're incredibly bright and can shine up to six times further than typical LED low beams. In today's age of 1,000-horsepower cars and heavily congested roads, improving the average driver's vision sounds like a huge overall plus.

The way they work is fairly simple. Three small blue lasers are directed at a series of mirrors within the headlight itself, and these mirrors direct that beam into a yellow phosphorus-filled lens. This then causes a bright white light, which itself bounces off of an internal reflector, projecting that laser forward onto the road ahead. Essentially, it's a tiny house of mirrors within your headlight, which is remarkably effective.