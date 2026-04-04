7 Useful Features Your Car's Key Fob Might Have (And How To Check)

It might not occur to you that your car's key fob has more uses than simply opening and locking your car doors. After all, that was the original purpose behind the invention of keyless entry: so that drivers didn't have to insert and turn their keys in the door every time they wanted to get in and out of their cars. It's evolved beyond that binary configuration, however, and there are some features embedded in your car's key fob that you probably don't know about — features that could save you time or, in a pinch, even serve as a security tool.

Speaking of security, key fobs aren't without their own risks. The old way of doing things may have been inconvenient, but you had to either lose your keys through pickpocketing or have your car stolen with some lockpicking maneuver. Now, thieves can copy your key fob's unique signature. Some cars are more of a target in this respect than others — we have a list of the most stolen keyless cars in America.

That being said, while security is paramount, that doesn't mean you shouldn't have convenience in your life, and we'll shed more light on useful features your car's key fob might be equipped with, as well as a brief rundown of how to check for and use them.