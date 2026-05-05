4 Car Colors That Are All But Gone In 2026 (And 2 We Want To See More Of)

We've all felt it — the trend towards greyscale. Yesterday's highways were like blurred rainbows with cars of every shade flashing by with brilliance and variety. Today, our highways have become dull and corporate. The lively colors that once gave our cars personality seems to have slowly seeped away, leaving the modern day automotive color palette quite literally a shadow of its former self. Every parking lot, city block, highway, and drive-thru lane shows a hodgepodge of whites, blacks, greys, silvers, and any other descriptor for shades that aren't actually colors. These greyscale shades aren't just the norm for the U.S., but for the rest of the globe too, so how did we get here?

It all comes back to the money. For the consumer, when it comes time to sell their car, one of the factors that can affect resale value is color. A particularly bright green that was all the rage one year might be seen as blasé the next. The only safe bets become neutral, or bland, depending on who you ask. To respond to this demand, car companies increased their production of black and white cars, leaving consumers with fewer options for a more individual look. It's a perpetuating cycle of blandness. Here are four car colors that are all but gone in 2026, and two we want to see more of.