5 Understated Cars That Still Signal Wealth

At its core, a vehicle is about getting you, and often your cargo and passengers from point A to point B, and if that's your only goal, then almost any running vehicle will suffice. Yet, pretty much since the dawn of the automobile itself, cars have always been about a lot more than just simple transportation, and the vehicle that a person drives can say a lot about them.

Yes, there are the hardcore car enthusiasts who spend all of their free time obsessing about vehicles and noticing all the cool ones on the road. Yet even for normal drivers, vehicle choice can signal a lot of different things, both intentionally and unintentionally, and that includes wealth. For some, car choice is all about showing off wealth — or at least the appearance of having wealth — and if there weren't people looking to project that image, many modern supercars and opulent SUVs like the ultra-pricey Bentley Bentayga might not even exist.

Sometimes, though, there are more understated. and often less expensive vehicles that can still suggest wealth in a more subtle, contextual way — and we've rounded up five of them below. None of these cars is driven exclusively by the ultra-wealthy, and that's actually kind of the point. Instead, each has unique attributes that make them favorable to wealthy drivers who are either intentionally or unintentionally keeping their high net worth on the down low.