5 Understated Cars That Still Signal Wealth
At its core, a vehicle is about getting you, and often your cargo and passengers from point A to point B, and if that's your only goal, then almost any running vehicle will suffice. Yet, pretty much since the dawn of the automobile itself, cars have always been about a lot more than just simple transportation, and the vehicle that a person drives can say a lot about them.
Yes, there are the hardcore car enthusiasts who spend all of their free time obsessing about vehicles and noticing all the cool ones on the road. Yet even for normal drivers, vehicle choice can signal a lot of different things, both intentionally and unintentionally, and that includes wealth. For some, car choice is all about showing off wealth — or at least the appearance of having wealth — and if there weren't people looking to project that image, many modern supercars and opulent SUVs like the ultra-pricey Bentley Bentayga might not even exist.
Sometimes, though, there are more understated. and often less expensive vehicles that can still suggest wealth in a more subtle, contextual way — and we've rounded up five of them below. None of these cars is driven exclusively by the ultra-wealthy, and that's actually kind of the point. Instead, each has unique attributes that make them favorable to wealthy drivers who are either intentionally or unintentionally keeping their high net worth on the down low.
Tesla Model S
Over the last 15 years, Tesla has grown exponentially as a car brand. Today, cars like the Model 3 and Model Y are regularly ranked among the world's best sellers, and price-wise, these models are in the same neighborhood as many popular mainstream cars, but it wasn't always like that. After the ultra-niche Tesla Roadster, the car that truly put Tesla on the map during the early 2010s was the Model S Sedan.
While we might take Tesla for granted today, the Model S was a game-changing vehicle that elevated the electric car to an entirely new level of comfort, refinement, and performance. For early adopters, the Model S had presence, performance, and cutting-edge tech that rivaled or beat some of the world's best luxury cars. Naturally, it became a popular choice for wealthy types looking for a daily driver that was comfortable, fast, and in many ways, ahead of its time.
As the years went on, Tesla would introduce smaller, less expensive models which would reach new levels of sales success, but the original Model S has always maintained its exclusivity. Tesla may have just discontinued this iconic electric car from its lineup, but if you see someone who either chose to pay a substantial price for the later Model S or is an original owner from back in the day, there's likely some substantial wealth going on.
Lexus LS
If your mission is to find understated cars that still signal wealth, that should probably eliminate most luxury brands by nature. Even if a particular BMW or Mercedes model isn't flashy, the badge itself often conveys wealth, even if that wasn't the buyer's intention. But what about Lexus? The Lexus brand has now been around for nearly 40 years, and has delivered world-class luxury backed by sensible, reliable Toyota engineering. It's exactly that Toyota DNA that makes the Lexus an under-the-radar wealth brand.
There's always been something in particular about the soon-to-be-discontinued Lexus LS sedan that suggests class and a luxury sensibility without knocking you over the head with it. The original Lexus LS400 is, after all, a car that Toyota spent a billion dollars engineering so that it could rival Europe's best luxury cars, while still providing the reliability and ease of ownership of a Toyota. Though they are becoming rarer as the years go on, someone driving an older, but well-maintained Lexus LS 430 or LS 460 today could be hiding some serious wealth.
Ford F-Series
Does the Ford F-Series pickup truck signal wealth on its own? Not especially, considering the F-Series regularly comes in as the best-selling vehicle in America. These trucks are driven by people from all walks of life, and it's exactly that universal appeal that could make the truck a good, understated vehicle that can signal wealth.
There's simply no denying the versatility and comfort that the modern Ford F-150 brings to the table. The F-Series, like other modern trucks, is ultra-spacious, full of tech, and of course, has the ability to tow a trailer or carry around gear for your outdoor hobbies. For wealthy Americans who own multiple vehicles, a pickup like the F-Series can often be the preferred daily driver. Additionally, unlike sedans or SUVs, if a wealthy person wants to drive a full-size pickup truck, there aren't really any luxury-branded open-bed trucks on the market.
Ford's lineup very much reflects the wide variety of customers the F-Series appeals to, and includes everything from sparsely equipped work trucks to fully-loaded Platinum and King Ranch models — not to mention the enthusiast favorite F-150 Raptor. The biggest downside to daily driving an F-150 or any other full-size pickup is probably its less-than-stellar fuel economy, but paying extra at the pump isn't likely to phase the wealthy owners who love their trucks.
Toyota Land Cruiser
When it comes to the general image of projecting stealth wealth, there are few models that are brought up more than the Toyota Land Cruiser. Toyota SUVs in general have always been popular and sensible choices for wealthy people who aren't interested in flaunting their money, but the Land Cruiser takes things to a new level.
Though Toyota has shifted the latest version of the Land Cruiser down slightly in its SUV hierarchy, the older 200 and 100 Series Land Cruisers have long been a favorite of wealthy drivers looking for luxury-grade refinement, ruggedness, and reliability in an understated package. While the previous generation Land Cruiser was by far the most expensive SUV in Toyota's lineup, it didn't necessarily look the part. With its conservative styling, untrained eyes could easily mistake the old Land Cruiser for a Sequoia or Highlander.
What makes the Land Cruiser such an ideal understated wealth symbol is that it's one of the few modern, luxury-appointed SUVs seemingly designed to look less expensive than it actually is. Sadly, with Toyota shifting to the new 250 series Land Cruiser in America, rather than the 300 Series model sold in other markets, that traditional Land Cruiser buyer may now have to go with the similar, Lexus-badged LX instead.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Given the long-standing perception of sports cars being tied to wealth, we figured this list should have one too. But is there a modern sports car that signals wealth without being too showy? How about the Mazda MX-5 Miata? A lot of budget-minded enthusiasts live by the mantra that the Miata is always the answer, and why not the wealthier ones, too?
The MX-5 is an affordable vehicle by the standards of modern cars, and is absurdly cheap compared to the average new sports car, yet its driving experience is hard to match at any price. Driving a Miata by no means tells anyone you're wealthy, but compared to more powerful, more flashy sports cars, the Miata has the same kind of understated, sensible qualities as other vehicles on this list.
Because the Miata is a tiny two-seater, driving one could also be a quiet wealth signaler in the sense that you likely have other vehicles in your garage, but chose to take the Miata out simply because it's so enjoyable to drive. Sure, it may have a low price and a low horsepower number, but the car is fun and unique enough to be enjoyed by anyone, including high-net-worth enthusiasts. All things considered, when it comes to pure sports car fun, a Miata is about as common sense as it gets.
Methodology
While the matter of whether a given car signals wealth or not is highly subjective, this list was compiled based on years of personal experiences in car culture, experiences in the private party used car market, and select responses to similar questions posted on online forums and websites.