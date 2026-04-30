5 Garage Gadgets You Should Unplug To Help Prevent A Fire

The garage is where most people set up their home workshops or dump items that they don't regularly use. While it may seem like a great place for all that, keeping some gadgets or devices in the garage — especially plugged in — can result in catastrophic damage. Due to the nature of the space, gadgets plugged into a power outlet inside a garage can quickly turn into a fire hazard. Most garages don't have proper ventilation, which can be extremely dangerous in case of a fire. There's no room for heat to escape, and any flammable gas remains inside the garage.

To add to it, garages are often dusty places, and fine sawdust is highly flammable. You may have also stored wood, carboard, paper, and other such flammable materials in your garage. So while it's totally okay to store a bunch of gadgets and machinery inside your garage, it's always best to turn them off when not in use. In fact, we would recommend completely unplugging the devices you don't use, just to be on the safer side. Specifically, there are certain garage gadgets that are more likely to cause a fire due to an accident if they remain plugged in for long durations. To help you mitigate any such mishap, we've put together a list of five garage gadgets you absolutely must unplug to prevent a fire.