5 TV Myths It's Time To Stop Believing Once And For All

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The television industry is worth a few hundred billion dollars, and it's expected to smash past $500 billion by 2030. That sounds all very impressive, but a chunk of that comes not from selling pwople their dream TV, but from selling them things they don't need. It's not an accident, either; it's a business model.

Buying a TV should be simple. You can confidently shop for a one online, or you can walk into a store, check out one that looks good, get the hard sell, and then take it home. But with the salesperson's technical jargon and overinflated claims, you might get a feeling that you've bought more than you needed once you settle down on the couch to watch that first show — or maybe you didn't get the features you actually need. The problem is, many of us do not have the time or the technical knowledge to push back. Therefore, we trust the spec sheet and believe the salesperson, which can result in overspending. Manufacturers and retailers may very well count on exactly that to boost their sales figures.

To arm yourself before you go to the store, we've listed five of the most persistent myths in the world of TV buying. They've been repeated over and over to the point that they now feel like common sense. But are they? After debunking these myths, we hope you can save a little bit of money, whether you're on the way to the store or contemplating your next purchase. Here are five TV myths it's time to stop believing once and for all.