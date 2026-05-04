5 Home Depot Finds To Help You Organize Your Garage
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There are, hypothetically, two types of people in the world: those who go out of their way to keep their garage in tip-top shape and ready to receive visitors, and those who don't put much thought into the space's overall condition. If you currently fall into the latter category but are looking for easy ways to tidy up the lawn care equipment, sports gear, tools, and chemicals strewn about the space, we may have a few options for you that are as easy to implement as they are cost-effective.
There are, of course, methods one can employ when trying to organize a cluttered garage, as no-brainer options like shelving units and wall mounts are readily available from many retail home improvement chains. That list includes big-box retailers like The Home Depot, which offers a full range of storage products both online and in-store to aid any homeowner's quest to organize their garage. Here's a look at a few well-rated, in-stock items at The Home Depot that we think fit the bill perfectly.
1. HDX 27-gallon Storage Bin Set
If your garage is in a general state of disarray, it might seem overwhelming to figure out exactly where to start when getting things organized. In general, when facing such a task, we find the best approach is to start small; in your garage, simply boxing up some of your loose gear may go a long way toward organizing the offending clutter.
While The Home Depot has plenty of storage box options available to its customers, we've selected the HDX 27-Gallon in part because of the brand's reputation for toughness. As it happens, this option is also one of the more budget-friendly you'll find, with The Home Depot currently selling a 4-pack of the crates for $35.99. Each of those crates holds up to 75 pounds and is not only water-resistant but also designed to be stackable with other boxes from Home Depot's HDX brand. Given the size and stackability, they make an ideal storage solution when space is tight.
For the record, the HDX storage crates are also very well liked by Home Depot customers, with almost 6,500 who've offered reviews, awarding them 4.9 stars out of 5. A few customers did question the quality and durability of the crates, but most praised them for being well-designed and tough enough to store pretty much anything you might need to throw inside. Some also note they are a great size for storing away on many garage shelving units.
2. Husky Storage Rolling Tool Cart
These days, not everybody uses their garage for its intended purpose: as a secure parking area that protects their vehicle from the elements. In fact, many people are using that space as general storage, or even as a home workshop. If you count yourself in the latter category, it is highly likely that your garage is cluttered with tools and materials for projects at various stages of completion. While we can't help you finish those jobs, we'd wager that a handy little tool cart might help you organize at least a little of that gear.
In our opinion, Husky's 3-Drawer Rolling Tool Cart is such a device, and since it's a mere 40.75 inches long (including the handle) and 39 inches high, it's an option that won't take up too much space in your garage workshop. Husky is, of course, one of The Home Depot's in-house brands, meaning it is one of the few outlets from which you can buy the tool cart, with the retailer selling the stainless steel model for $275. The cart is made of reinforced steel and features 3 drawers for storing smaller tools and accessories, as well as a large bottom shelf for larger items. Yes, it's also equipped with a solid wood top, which will provide you with some additional workspace.
The cart currently holds a 4.5-star user rating, with happy customers hailing it as a durable and versatile storage option, particularly at the price. However, some took issue with its height, while others noted problems with the cart's wheels.
3. Fleximounts OHK Ceiling Mounted Storage Rack
When you're setting about a major garage cleanup, traditional wisdom would lead you to look at wall and floor space as the best places to set up new organizational outposts. But sometimes the smarter play is to look up instead, as there may be some legitimately valuable storage real estate above your head.
Now, overhead storage isn't going to be an option for every homeowner with a garage, as not every ceiling is designed to support either a rack or the weight you'll inevitably try to put on it. So, you may need to do some in-garage research to determine if an overhead rack is a viable option in your space. If so, you'll find a few good options available at The Home Depot these days, including this OHK Series model from Fleximounts. The rack is 4 by 8 feet in size and offers adjustable height from the ceiling. It's also made of steel, can support up to 600 pounds, comes with eight additional hooks for hanging extra items below, and sells for $152.49.
At present, the OHK overhead storage rack boasts a 4.7-star user rating and a 100% recommendation rating from Home Depot customers. While some noted issues with the rack's instructions and the installation process, the bulk of the reviews claim it's a sturdy, well-built organizing option that should be a legitimate space saver in almost any garage. Product tester The Gadgeteer largely agreed with those notes in their review, though they noted that adding a lip to the edge of the rack would've been a nice safety measure.
4. Wall Control Metal Peg Board Kit
As we noted, if the ceiling isn't an ideal storage option in your garage, wall space should still provide plenty of storage real estate for anyone willing to install hooks and, especially, space-saving peg boards. In fact, peg boards may be preferable to many, as they allow users to hang hooks and shelves for storage without having to put a hole in their garage's walls for every item. If you're on the hunt for a durable option that offers multiple organizing features, Wall Control's Metal Peg Board Kit may fit the bill.
That kit is currently selling for $119.93 through The Home Depot, making it a relatively budget-friendly option considering all you get with it. The peg boards themselves — this kit includes three 16-by-32-inch panels — are made of durable 20-gauge steel, feature an aesthetically appealing matte-black power-coated finish, and can be installed using the included 16-inch studs. In total, they can hold up to 200 pounds of gear, and while hangars and shelves are included in the kit, it is compatible with any 1/4-inch pegs, so you can purchase extras if needed.
As for users, Home Depot customers have rated the pegboard 4.7 stars, with many users noting appreciation for its steel design and versatility, as well as its looks and organizational capacity. Some users, however, noted frustration that their kit arrived damaged in shipping and that they had hoped it would include more hangars. Others also felt that the included drywall hangars were of low quality, which could be a deal breaker for some.
5. NewAge Products Bold Series 7-Piece Steel Storage System
Here's an organizing option for folks who are looking to fully revitalize their garage space and have the budget to do it. While not all of us fit that particular subset of garage organizers, those who do will want to at least consider bringing a 7-Piece NewAge Products Storage Unit into their garage, as it will dramatically transform that space from a cluttered mess into a well-organized area that also doubles as a workstation.
As noted, this particular storage system will cost you a pretty penny if you're interested, with The Home Depot selling the 7-piece version for $1,519.99. That sum will procure you two multi-use lockers, two wall cabinets, one base cabinet, one rolling tool cabinet, and one 48-inch worktop available in either bamboo or stainless steel. Those fixtures are made from 24-gauge steel and finished with a powder-coated paint in colors like platinum, deep red, black, or charcoal gray.
It should go without saying that you will need to ensure you've got the space for such a storage system before buying one. Those who've already added the New Age system to their space claim it's one of the best available, awarding it a 4.7-star rating on its Home Depot product page. The bulk of those users claim the system is well designed, sturdily built, and, perhaps more importantly to some, easy to assemble. Meanwhile, the major complaints are largely of products that arrived damaged during shipping. Still, if your system arrives intact, some YouTubers claim it can turn your cluttered garage into a "masterpiece."
How we listed these items
In assembling this list of garage organizing options, we scoured The Home Depot's online outlet to find a range of products that fit our criteria for price point, functionality, and availability. To that end, we selected only items that are currently in stock and have a user rating of at least 4.5 stars. We also stuck to products with more than 100 reviews from actual customers. Some of those reviews may have been quoted directly for accuracy, with professional reviews also cited when they were available.