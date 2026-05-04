5 Home Depot Finds To Help You Organize Your Garage

If your garage is in a general state of disarray, it might seem overwhelming to figure out exactly where to start when getting things organized. In general, when facing such a task, we find the best approach is to start small; in your garage, simply boxing up some of your loose gear may go a long way toward organizing the offending clutter.

While The Home Depot has plenty of storage box options available to its customers, we've selected the HDX 27-Gallon in part because of the brand's reputation for toughness. As it happens, this option is also one of the more budget-friendly you'll find, with The Home Depot currently selling a 4-pack of the crates for $35.99. Each of those crates holds up to 75 pounds and is not only water-resistant but also designed to be stackable with other boxes from Home Depot's HDX brand. Given the size and stackability, they make an ideal storage solution when space is tight.

For the record, the HDX storage crates are also very well liked by Home Depot customers, with almost 6,500 who've offered reviews, awarding them 4.9 stars out of 5. A few customers did question the quality and durability of the crates, but most praised them for being well-designed and tough enough to store pretty much anything you might need to throw inside. Some also note they are a great size for storing away on many garage shelving units.