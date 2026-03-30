How To Use The Two-Foot Rule For A Clutter-Free Garage

The garage occupies a weird spot when it comes to a home. Not fully outside and not fully inside, it's an area that often gets neglected when it comes to cleanliness and organization. We all have visions of our garages as neatly organized spaces where we park our vehicles, keep tools, and work on projects — but reality often gets in the way.

In daily life, garages tend to become a place where random things just pile up, and it doesn't take long to get to a point where their functionality starts being limited — including situations where a vehicle doesn't even fit inside anymore. Fortunately, there are many ways to address the garage clutter problem, including purchasable upgrades that can make the workspace more functional. But sometimes decluttering your garage into a functional work and storage space doesn't require buying anything at all — it simply requires a different mindset. This is where the so-called "Two-Foot Rule" comes in.

Created by organization experts who praise the importance of focusing on the two feet of space that are used most in a given room, the rule can be used in all rooms or areas of a home — and not just for initial decluttering, but for keeping it that way. The Two-Foot Rule can be applied everywhere from kitchen counters to bedroom nightstands, but a cluttered, disorganized garage might just be the best place to use it.