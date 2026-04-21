This 3D Heat Press Took My Custom Printing Potential To A New Dimension

If you're reading this, chances are you're a DIY sort of person — and you've gotten to the point where you've expanded your sights beyond the basics. You want your art on as many different kinds of objects as possible. You've probably tried (or considered trying) a DTF printer, you've worked with radical laser etching devices, you've got a 3D printer of some sort or another, you might even have a thermal printer for label printing — and now you'd like to move to a previously-unexplored set of surfaces.

With sublimation printing, an artist and/or designer can have a design applied to almost anything — so long as they have the right heat and pressure. For products that are totally flat, your everyday average heat press will do the trick. Print (using a sublimation printer) to a sublimation paper, use your heat press to heat and press that paper against your product (like a t-shirt, for instance), and the printed design is transferred to the t-shirt.

If you want to custom-print a design to a product that's not entirely flat, you'll need a slightly different solution. The HTVRONT Phone Case Heat Press uses a combination of heat and suction to allow its user to transfer a design to a variety of 3D objects — phone cases, coasters, tiles, and pen blanks included. When it comes to printing on all sides of an object, we (people at home without access to a factory with all-sides-printing options) have entered a new dimension.

This device has some limits — it's not a one-stop-shop for all things sublimation print applications — but it certainly does exactly what it's meant to do when it comes to its intended purpose.