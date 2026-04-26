There's A Reason The Blue Angels Started Flying The A-4 Fighter Jet After The F-4

Today, the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight exhibition team, is well known for flying the aircraft carrier-based F/A-18 Super Hornet, a jet featured in Top Gun: Maverick and one that has a top speed of over Mach 1.8. The Super Hornet lets the Blue Angels perform stunts only thought possible in one of the "Ace Combat" games.

But long before the Super Hornets, the Blue Angels flew the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II, an aircraft notable for its heavy usage during the Vietnam War. The Phantom delivers in the horsepower department, with a top speed of 1,400 miles per hour from its pair of General Electric J-79 engines.

However, in the 1970s, the Blue Angels note, the team moved to the comparatively much slower and a little older Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. It's only fitted with a single engine and has a top speed of 673 miles per hour at sea level.