Consumer Reports Says This Simple Habit Can Save You Big On Gas

Disruption caused by the continuing war in Iran has led to gas prices rising across the country, while tariffs have pushed up costs for many other consumer goods in 2025 and 2026. Drivers looking to offset these increased expenses will want to make sure that they're not spending more at the gas station than they have to, and that means they'll want to take advantage of as many fuel-saving tips and tricks as possible. A recent study by Consumer Reports found that one tip in particular can save drivers hundreds of dollars on gas per year, and it won't take any effort to implement either.

The study found that driving 10 mph slower than usual on the highway can make a surprisingly big difference, with CR reporting that its test team recorded efficiency increases of up to 8 mpg. The average new car in 2024 achieved 27.2 mpg, but drivers of cars that get 35 mpg or more could save over $400 annually at the gas pump by cutting their speed. For habitual speeders, slowing down has the added benefit of reducing the chance of an encounter with local law enforcement.

Setting a slower cruising speed is far from the only way to avoid wasting fuel. Among other things, accelerating more slowly to reach your cruising speed and removing heavy, unnecessary clutter from your car can also help reduce fuel costs.