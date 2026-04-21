5 iPhone Control Center Features You'll Wish You Had Added Sooner

iPhones are legendary when it comes to accessibility features. After all, this is the smartphone that lets you scroll with your stuck-out tongue. What about those of us with motion sickness? Using your phone while in a moving car quickly gives you a headache and tells your body, "I would like to blow chunks, please," but iOS 18 and onward have you covered with Vehicle Motion Cues. Little dynamically colored dots overlay the edges of your phone and flow in all four directions to seemingly prevent your brain from experiencing a sensory conflict between a static iPhone screen and a moving vehicle. Anecdotally, Vehicle Motion Cues all but erase motion sickness, even during long trips. Seriously, I was able to watch YouTube for hours on a long road trip (with nary a nauseated hiccup) thanks to this thing. The only way to quickly, manually control it is through the Control Center.

Open the Control Center, then tap the plus icon at the top left. Then tap the "Add a Control" option at the very bottom. Here, you can search for Vehicle Motion Cues or scroll down to it. Look for the Vision Accessibility section.

Vehicle Motion Cues has three settings. One, you can set it to enable "Automatically in vehicle." Note, based on personal experience, this setting is finicky and works only if your cell signal is good or you're connected to a car via Bluetooth. The other two settings are to manually turn it on and off. And voila, now you no longer have to decorate anyone's car in whatever you had for lunch.