The iPhone Trick You'll Be Glad To Know When Showing Friends A Photo

Privacy is always a concern when you use your mobile phone. Apart from needing to secure personal information on your handheld device when you accidentally misplace it, you also need to be able to set up your gadget so that you and only you have access to certain apps. The latter is particularly challenging when you hand your cellphone to an acquaintance so they can look at a text message, a photo, a website, or an entry on a social media app, among other things. The person checking out your phone either needs to respect your privacy or, at the very least, rein in their desire to pry and find out more about you.

The iPhone has many accessibility features that let you accomplish additional tasks on top of what they're originally intended for, like keeping your friends honest. They not only help iPhone users who have some visual, hearing, and motor impairments navigate their devices with more ease but also assist non-disabled individuals in doing other tasks more conveniently.