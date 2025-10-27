iOS 26 Lets You Scroll With Your Tongue (Without Licking Your Screen) - Here's How To Do It

Apple's announcement of iOS 26 felt fresh primarily for one reason — the user interface revamp with Liquid Glass. This meant that, after more than a decade, iPhones were about to look and feel substantially different on a software level. We've now had the new update for a while, and, to say the least, Liquid Glass has received polarizing reactions from users. This is why it's easy to look past the many other features that iOS 26 has to offer — many of them being genuinely useful ones.

Apple's products have always had a strong focus when it comes to accessibility options — in fact, it's one of the first ten menus in the Settings app on the iPhone. Tools like VoiceOver and Live Captions ensure that the iPhone can be used by a wider audience by catering to users with special needs. Apple continues to build smarter accessibility solutions, like being able to control your iPhone using your eyes. Eye tracking first debuted in 2024, but now we have a whole suite of head-tracking features in iOS 26 — including a way to scroll using your tongue.

The last bit may have seemed oddly specific, and while it's something you can actually do, Head Tracking in iOS 26 is highly customizable. You can combine a variety of gestures with different triggers to perform operations on your iPhone and tweak the settings to fit your needs.