Not The Honda Civic Or Toyota Tundra – This Car Has The Lowest 5-Year Depreciation

There's a lot to get excited about when you're upgrading your ride, but the process also involves meticulous and sometimes monotonous details. You have to think about financing and paperwork, miles per gallon, and insurance and registration details. When you're bogged down in the process, the last thing you may be thinking about is how much you'll be able to sell the car for years down the road, but you should.

As cars get more and more expensive, Americans are holding on to them longer. On average, buyers will keep their vehicle for more than 12 years. The average price of a new car in 2026 is more than $49,000, and there are currently no new cars on the market for less than $20,000. If you're hoping to see a decent return when you sell your car, whether you plan to hold on to it for five years, ten years, or more, you should definitely consider how quickly its value will depreciate.

According to iSeeCars, the top three vehicles with the lowest five-year depreciation are, unfortunately, rarely found in the average driveway. The Porsche 718 Cayman best retains its value, depreciating only 9.6% over five years, or just under $7,000. It's closely followed by the Porsche 911, which typically falls in value by about 11.1%, or $15,500. These are both very expensive cars: the 718 Cayman retails for $75,400 at time of writing, while 911 models start at $135,000.