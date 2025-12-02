Are New Corvettes Reliable? Consumer Reports Has This To Say About Them

The latest Corvette, introduced for the 2020 model year, shocked the automotive community with its deviation into supercar territory, boasting a brand-new mid-engined design and a more hardcore performance-oriented image. The car line's previous robust, if simplistic, front-engine rear-drive configuration was one it enjoyed since the brand launched in 1953, so this marked a seismic shift. And when new Corvette first launched journals hailed it as a car that exceeded (very high) expectations.

However, it's only easy enjoy the C8 Corvette when it's actually on the road, so what about its reliability? Believe it or not, the car's actually been performing quite well, with reports stating that it may be more reliable than perennials like the Toyota Camry, to say nothing of sports cars like the Nissan 400Z. The actual methodology behind Consumer Reports' ranking system is proprietary, so we won't dive into it too much here. Suffice it to say, if your car's reliability exceeds that of a Camry, it's doing pretty well.

The engine had various teething issues and two recalls, which we'll discuss, but as a general package, including electronics, running gear, and quality control, the C8 Corvette sits either firmly average or above-average. And that's not particularly surprising, given that GM also counts the most reliable car brand of 2025 under its belt, as rated by Consumer Reports. It may not be Hilux levels of reliable, but it's good enough to keep the tow truck away.