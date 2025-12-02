Are New Corvettes Reliable? Consumer Reports Has This To Say About Them
The latest Corvette, introduced for the 2020 model year, shocked the automotive community with its deviation into supercar territory, boasting a brand-new mid-engined design and a more hardcore performance-oriented image. The car line's previous robust, if simplistic, front-engine rear-drive configuration was one it enjoyed since the brand launched in 1953, so this marked a seismic shift. And when new Corvette first launched journals hailed it as a car that exceeded (very high) expectations.
However, it's only easy enjoy the C8 Corvette when it's actually on the road, so what about its reliability? Believe it or not, the car's actually been performing quite well, with reports stating that it may be more reliable than perennials like the Toyota Camry, to say nothing of sports cars like the Nissan 400Z. The actual methodology behind Consumer Reports' ranking system is proprietary, so we won't dive into it too much here. Suffice it to say, if your car's reliability exceeds that of a Camry, it's doing pretty well.
The engine had various teething issues and two recalls, which we'll discuss, but as a general package, including electronics, running gear, and quality control, the C8 Corvette sits either firmly average or above-average. And that's not particularly surprising, given that GM also counts the most reliable car brand of 2025 under its belt, as rated by Consumer Reports. It may not be Hilux levels of reliable, but it's good enough to keep the tow truck away.
What they say about the C8 Corvette
Overall, the 2021-2025 model years which Consumer Reports delved into with its reliability ratings showed us a number of key points. The latest model received glowing praise, consistently placing toward the top of ratings scales for two-seater sports cars, reliability included. However, the 2023 model suffered from certain climate control problems, and the car also witnessed two recalls.
Neither recall was critical to the Corvette's general reliability; the first is quite scary, though. That one was due to a fuel spillage issue, caused by excessive spillage and leaking while refueling. Thankfully, GM already developed a fix for this before it ignited anything. The second recall saw C8 Corvettes being sent back due to a mechanical malfunction that caused seatbelts to lock while stowed.
Outside of those problem areas, which either have been or are currently being addressed, the C8 Corvette has demonstrated average to excellent reliability. No mechanical problems or recalls have popped up concerning the engine and powertrain or running gear like suspension and brakes, and there have been minimal faults in the infotainment and electronic suites — though what car doesn't have those issues these days. All this is made even more impressive with the context that this is a complex, mid-engine supercar, a vehicle class almost synonymous with unreliability. The Corvette seemingly defies expectations, with only minor bugs like dead batteries, ECU bugs, accessory malfunctions, and other electronic gremlins being present.
A history of reliability
The reliability ranking of this car is perhaps not too surprising, given Chevrolet's penchant for overbuilding Corvettes. Take the infamous LS block, for instance, an engine that can handle an ungodly amount of horsepower if you upgrade it properly. Similarly, the LT2 engine is a marvel in its own right, significantly deviating from GM's usual pushrod V8 design without skimping on reliability, at least according to Consumer Reports which lists no major engine issues.
The rest of the car also continues the tradition of reliability set by its predecessor. The old school front-engine C7 Corvette also exceeded the Camry in reliability scores, including factors such as suspension and running gear, electronics, and so on. However, that came to a halt in later model years, when various issues crept up that dropped reliability across the board. These included major fixes like engine accessories, transmission and/or clutch problems, electrical gremlins, fading paint, and general fit and finish.
There seems to be a sweet spot in here for Corvettes. If you're looking for something with a warranty, at least in terms of reliability, it's hard to go wrong with the 2020-2025 Corvette; it's been fairly consistent across the board. And that's doubly impressive when you consider that this is effectively a supercar demonstrating economy car levels of reliability. But if you're looking for an older model, be aware that there's a point in time when issues suddenly spiked out of nowhere.