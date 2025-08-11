How Do LS Engines Handle So Much HP? This Is The Key To Making It Work

General Motors is well known for its small-block V8 engines; especially the powerful, reliable, and versatile LS series that debuted with the C5 Corvette in 1997. Unlike most of its rivals, GM decided to use an old-fashioned OHV (overhead valve) construction, eschewing more modern SOHC and DOHC engine designs. An OHV engine has the camshaft inside the engine block and uses pushrods to operate the valves, while OHC engines have the camshaft in the cylinder head and use tappets to open and close the valves. The first LS, the LS1, produced 345 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

The LS1's block and pistons were made from aluminum, which saved weight and helped with heat dissipation. Most LS heads are interchangeable thanks to the standard bolt pattern, giving tuners and swappers some flexibility. OHV engines can be improved with a hot cam, although you'll have to upgrade the pushrods and valve components as well. Once this project is complete, the upgraded top end is able to handle more torque and horsepower than a stock setup. This strength is largely due to the use of six-bolt main bearing caps; four vertical and two horizontal. Most engines use two- or four-bolt configurations, which make for a weaker link between the crankshaft and connecting rods. The added strength provided by the six-bolt setup helps prevent failure under extreme tunes and high-stress operation, and the OHV architecture makes for a simpler (and more reliable) machine.

After many years of availability in GM's lineup and as crate motors, the LS series has a loyal following. LS swaps are popular in part because of their small form factor, which frees up a little space for more displacement and performance-boosting intake and exhaust setups.