5 Vintage Cars That Would Make Awesome Hot Rods

The hot rodding world is filled with common terms that gearheads throw around a lot. These terms are used throughout the hobby and describe many of the different customization techniques and parts that people use when modifying vintage cars. But what about the concept of a "hot rod" itself?

Most of us probably have a prototypical image of a hot rod in our mind — something like a customized '32 Ford coupe or roadster adorned with flames and with a rumbling V8 engine between its frame rails. While that's indeed the traditional vision of the hot rod, the term has grown to encompass a wide variety of automobiles modified for both speed and style.

Sure, some purists might have a strict view of a hot rod only as a stripped-down, modified American car from the 1940s or earlier, but the term is now used in a much looser sense to include everything from 1970s muscle cars to modern NHRA funny cars — and even imports. To us, it's this loose definition that makes hot rods so fun. To that end, we'll discuss five unique classics that could make for cool, affordable, and often unconventional hot rods. While cars from any era could technically qualify here, we kept a specific focus on cars from the 1960s and earlier to keep the old-school vibe strong.