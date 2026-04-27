5 Vintage Cars That Would Make Awesome Hot Rods
The hot rodding world is filled with common terms that gearheads throw around a lot. These terms are used throughout the hobby and describe many of the different customization techniques and parts that people use when modifying vintage cars. But what about the concept of a "hot rod" itself?
Most of us probably have a prototypical image of a hot rod in our mind — something like a customized '32 Ford coupe or roadster adorned with flames and with a rumbling V8 engine between its frame rails. While that's indeed the traditional vision of the hot rod, the term has grown to encompass a wide variety of automobiles modified for both speed and style.
Sure, some purists might have a strict view of a hot rod only as a stripped-down, modified American car from the 1940s or earlier, but the term is now used in a much looser sense to include everything from 1970s muscle cars to modern NHRA funny cars — and even imports. To us, it's this loose definition that makes hot rods so fun. To that end, we'll discuss five unique classics that could make for cool, affordable, and often unconventional hot rods. While cars from any era could technically qualify here, we kept a specific focus on cars from the 1960s and earlier to keep the old-school vibe strong.
Chevrolet Corvair
The fascinating Chevrolet Corvair of the 1960s remains one of the most unique vehicles that General Motors has ever built. While most Chevrolet vehicles of this era were personified by V8 engines and traditional, front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layouts, the Corvair threw all of that out the window.
Designed to compete with Volkswagen's highly popular Beetle, the Corvair borrowed that car's rear-engine, air-cooled layout — but used a larger flat-six engine rather than the Beetle's four-cylinder. The result was one of the most European-feeling American cars ever made — and one that's sometimes been called a poor man's Porsche. Whether or not you agree with that sentiment, the Corvair has undeniable potential as an unconventional platform for a hot rod.
Style-wise, the Corvair has a very distinct look, with the second-generation cars boasting an especially sporty profile to match their updated independent rear suspension. Engine-wise, you could keep your hot rod Corvair traditional and upgrade the original flat-six engine for more power, or you could go with a V8 engine swap. Something like a mid-engined LS swap, for example, would be especially radical. Want an extra unique Corvair-based hot rod? Chevy also built van and pickup truck Corvairs – just like the iconic Volkswagen Type II.
Nash Metropolitan
AMC's cars have long been under-appreciated in the muscle car scene, and the same can be said about their potential as hot rods — especially the early Nash and Rambler products of the '50s and '60s. The compact and cute Nash Metropolitan is one of the most recognizable classics from this era, even if the average person doesn't know the car's name or history.
An Anglo-American hybrid of sorts, the Nash Metropolitan was designed and sold by Nash (which merged with Hudson to establish AMC in 1954) in America, but was actually built in England, with an Austin four-cylinder engine under the hood. A vintage Metropolitan is an eye-catching car in stock form, and also has some surprisingly great potential as a hot rod or custom base. Even better, the prices, even for a nice Metropolitan, are still quite affordable by classic car standards — meaning you can start your project without breaking the bank.
While they aren't especially common, hot-rodded Metropolitans are out there, with some having been modified quite extensively. Some owners opt to fill the engine bay with massive big block V8s, while others have stuck with four-cylinder engines, including the potent Honda K20. In 2019, an extensively customized Nash Metropolitan hot rod won the coveted Hot Wheels Legends Tour award and was turned into a Hot Wheels toy car.
Ford Econoline pickup truck
Classic, 1960s-era pickup trucks have become extremely popular among collectors and customizers alike, at times surpassing equivalent passenger cars in value. Some owners keep these trucks in original condition, but a lot of them are turned into hot rods — and if you want a 1960s hot rod pickup truck that stands out from the crowd, give the 1960s Ford Econoline a look.
The Econoline truck, which first went on sale in 1961, looks completely different from more conventional pickup trucks because it's based on the Econoline van. Rather than a traditional hood, the Econoline's engine sits between its front seats to maximize the cargo space of its small footprint. Although Ford only sold the pickup version of the Econoline until 1967, the distinct look of these trucks has earned them a cult following — and they make for extremely cool hot rods.
While these trucks only came from the factory with inline-6 engines, V8 swaps are common — and that includes both Ford V8s and the ubiquitous General Motors V8s. Some hot rodders have taken things even further, too, using the Econoline's open pickup bed to house massive blown V8 engines. That said, you have options if you want something similar without a Ford badge: The Dodge A100 pickup of the same era is basically the same formula from a different manufacturer.
Classic Toyota Crown
Does a proper, vintage hot rod need to come from America? The classic Toyota Crown certainly suggests not. Originally debuting in the mid-1950s, the Toyota Crown has a long and fascinating history, including being the first Toyota model ever sold in America.
The Crown has evolved a lot over its existence, but the early model cars from the 1950s through the 1970s have designs that are very reminiscent of American cars of their respective decades, so they'll look the part. Another cool thing about vintage Crowns is that Toyota offered them in multiple body styles, including a two-door coupe, a station wagon, and even a pickup truck version that looks a lot like a Japanese take on the Chevy El Camino or Ford Ranchero.
Toyota only brought the Crown nameplate back to America in 2023, after a long hiatus, so older Crowns are pretty rare on American shores. However, there's a thriving customization scene around the early Crown in Japan, with the cars often modified in a distinctly American-influenced hot rod style. Want more power? You could swap in an American V8, as is often done on imported hot rods, or you could keep it in the Toyota family by swapping in a 2JZ inline-6. You could even swap in one of Toyota's own modern V8 engines like the 1UZ-FE, as some adventurous Crown owners have done.
First-generation Pontiac Tempest (1961-1963)
The Pontiac Tempest might best be known as the mid-sized model that Pontiac based the groundbreaking GTO muscle car on, but that didn't happen until 1964 — when the Tempest was in its second generation. The first-generation Tempest/Le Mans, sold from 1961 to 1963, was its own distinct car, separate from other Pontiac models that came before and after it. That's exactly what makes this car such an interesting candidate for hot-rodding.
Like Chevrolet's Corvair, the original 1961 Tempest was designed as a competitor to the Volkswagen Beetle. Instead of going with a rear-engine, air-cooled design as Chevy did, however, the Tempest kept a water-cooled, front-engined, and rear-wheel-drive setup. While the drivetrain was conventional, the Tempest distinguished itself with a rear transaxle and a unique four-cylinder engine that was essentially half of a 389-CI Pontiac V8.
In addition to the four-cylinder, Tempest buyers could also opt for the Buick-built aluminum V8 and, in 1963, Pontiac's own 326-CI V8. The compact size and unique look of the first-generation Tempest make it a great hot rod platform with many possibilities, even if off-the-shelf parts availability is worse than that of other Pontiac models. We've seen first-generation Tempests built into stylish street cars and competitive race cars alike, which shows both the versatility and hot rod potential of this unique General Motors platform.