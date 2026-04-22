One Of The '70s Coolest Luxury Cars Never Stood A Chance In The US

Citroën is one of the oldest automakers on the planet, having been founded by André-Gustave Citroën in 1919. Today, Citroën is owned by Stellantis, and while it's still going strong in most global markets, it hasn't sold a single car in the U.S. since 1974 — the very same year the Citroën CX hit the market.

Known internally as Project L, the CX's name was based on the European symbol used to designate an object's aerody­namic coefficient. It referred to how the company hoped to solve the era's fuel-economy problem through aerodynamics, all while improving safety and ride quality. The CX's sleek lines and covered rear wheel arches created an elongated, elegant silhouette that swept back to a concave piece of glass used for the rear window, which essentially kept itself clean. Aside from its radically experimental looks, the CX had some incredibly advanced features.

Thanks to Citroën's centralized hydropneumatic suspension, known as Hydractive, the car could — quite literally — level itself. The system used hydraulic fluid and nitrogen-filled spheres instead of the usual steel suspension springs, which provided consistent ground clearance and a supremely luxurious ride. Disk brakes were also a standard feature, pioneered by the automaker on the DS, the first car to come with factory disk brakes. All of these features made the CX very alluring. Unfortunately, even the coolest car can be stymied by bad timing and factors beyond the manufacturer's control — as the CX's American tale shows.