What Was The First Car To Come With Factory Standard Disk Brakes?

Automotive technology is at a fascinating place right now. We've got fully connected cars, a plethora of automakers all vying to lead the field in terms of autonomous driving, and more tech than we care to even understand hidden behind multiple menus and huge curved screens. With technology like this stealing column inches at the moment, it's easy to overlook some of the more simple innovations that have been implemented over the years. Innovations like the first car to use first seatbelts, the first to boast an automatic transmission, or indeed, the first car to feature disc brakes as standard.

The story of who was first to feature brake discs is not a straight-forward one, as both Chrysler and Crosley — the latter being a small and largely forgotten American automaker — were experimenting with the technology quite early on, throughout the late 1940s. These attempts were complicated, expensive, and not entirely reliable, and so not really qualified to take the claim here. The real winner would come just a few years later, in 1955, and it's one of the most forward-thinking models the auto industry has ever seen.

The car we're talking about is the Citroen DS — a revolutionary model which boasted not just disc brakes as standard equipment, but also hydro-pneumatic suspension, and hydraulically operated features, namely the clutch, brakes, gearbox and steering. It's worth mentioning that two British automakers did beat Citroen to the punch, Jensen and Austin Healey, but Jensen only produced 53 of their disc-baring 541 Deluxe, and Austin Healey's so-equipped 100S was limited-run competition-geared car, and so neither can really take claim for offering disc brakes as standard equipment on a mass-produced 'road' car.