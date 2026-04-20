12 Milwaukee Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Milwaukee equipment is routinely found in the hands of professional renovators and repairers. Plenty of industry tradespeople prefer Milwaukee thanks to its stellar power output and consistent performance. The brand ranked as the top pick in our own comparison of Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Makita power tools, offering (admittedly by a small margin) the best blend of value, performance, and power. Milwaukee is, for these reasons, favored by DIYers and home maintainers, too, making it a common choice across the board. Milwaukee has brand deals in place with retailers like Home Depot, and buyers can even score solid freebies like batteries during this Spring Black Friday.
Many pieces of Milwaukee equipment are designed for specialty use, and can therefore ring up at nosebleed prices. But not all of the tools and accessories in Milwaukee's catalog are expensive, and many finds can actually blow away the competition when it comes to the hit your wallet will take. These 12 tools from Milwaukee are priced at $75 or under while also sporting great user reviews. This combination makes them a solid way to introduce new functionality to your toolbox without breaking the bank. Some are on sale, meaning they're selling at temporarily great prices, while others permanently exist within this collision of fiscal value and adept performance.
Electrician's Pliers Hand Tool Set (5-Piece)
Milwaukee's power tools are frequently at the top of buyers' minds when considering the brand, but its hand tools offer plenty to write home about, too. The 5-piece Electrician's Pliers Hand Tool Set is available at Home Depot for a "Special Buy" price of $70 (down from a $90 list price). The set features needle-nose pliers, a combination wire stripper, and diagonal cutters, alongside some other common gripping solutions. The adjustable straight jaw pliers also feature a precision head geometry that's built for reaming pipes efficiently and punching out electrical knockouts with ease.
All five of the pliers included in the set can make for a valuable addition to a tool collection in need of something new. Whether you already have a few pairs of pliers or not, this set is inexpensive at its current price and offers plenty of versatility and even some upgrade potential for a tool collection that might be lacking in some key areas. It's also been reviewed by 992 Home Depot buyers with a 4.7-star average rating.
1,000-Pound Capacity Furniture Dolly
Milwaukee dollies can be purchased from Home Depot for $35, making a pair of furniture movers ring up at $70 and therefore still under our $75 threshold. Even a single dolly can be incredibly useful for moving appliances or handling the opposite end of a lengthy workpiece or item you're looking to shift. The tool features carpeted ends that help cushion items against the support unit and a built-in handle to make mobility between jobs easier. The dolly is made of hardwood and features a four-wheel design at each corner.
The tool measures 30 inches long by 18 inches wide, stands 5 inches tall, and weighs 13 pounds. It's a quality choice as an inexpensive solution to support heavy-duty movement requirements, and buyers give it high praise. 2,007 reviewers have given feedback on the tool, with a 4.6-star average rating coming as a result.
M12 Fuel 3/8-Inch Subcompact Drill/Driver
Every home improver needs a drill. There are plenty of options available on the market, and even with Milwaukee making some great drills, there are a few alternatives that can compete with the classic red toolmaker's options. However, there are many reasons why tool enthusiasts love Milwaukee, and the brand shines through in the drilling category, naturally.
The brand's M12 Fuel 3/8-Inch Subcompact Drill/Driver is a quality choice for buyers seeking a potent solution in a small package. It's available from Home Depot for $129 with a 4.6-star average rating from 85 buyers. But it can also be found for less than the $75 threshold at Walmart, with a price tag of $74, offering notable value to shoppers seeking a bargain without sacrificing quality.
The tool weighs just 2 pounds, even with a battery installed, and is significantly smaller than the standard M18 model, measuring just 5.4 inches in length. The drill also offers 400 in.-lbs. of peak torque, with a variable speed trigger and two clutch settings that provide speeds ranging up to 450 and 1,500 RPM. The drill is a great example of what Milwaukee's M12 catalog of "portable productivity" tools promises to deliver to users.
Packout Customizable Work Top
The packout customizable work top is available at Home Depot for $60. It's part of Milwaukee's Packout modular system and is a great choice to round out a set of Milwaukee Packout toolboxes for those already using the brand's organizational components. It features a fastener-ready mounting surface and can support up to 50 pounds. The accessory tool has been reviewed by 394 Home Depot buyers, resulting in a 4.7-star average rating.
It's built with a ½-inch marine-grade wood top and has the ability to secure chargers or even heavy-duty gripping tools like a vise to the surface for mobile functionality. The wood surface is replaceable, allowing users to leverage the work top for other requirements involving cutting or fastening without worrying about destroying their equipment. Adding this to the top of your Packout stack adds a valuable layer of new capabilities that can transform a standard storage solution into a mobile workstation with plenty of extra value to offer.
5-Piece Torque Lock Mole Grip Pliers Set
A collection of tools that's often overlooked, a standard set of mole grip locking pliers can offer supreme functionality to a tool user in desperate need of additional gripping capabilities. The Milwaukee 5-Piece Torque Lock Mole Grip Pliers Set is available at Walmart for $58, down from $108. It comes with a storage sleeve and five locking pliers tools in varying sizes. One tool features an elongated, straight jaw construction rather than the classic mole grip-style head. The kit is also available from Home Depot for $64 (down from a list price of $74.97). Here, the set has been reviewed by 516 buyers with a near-perfect 4.8-star average rating.
The pliers are made of forged alloy steel with corrosion and rust protection built into their exterior faces. The thumb screw construction on the back end of the tool (rather than the classic flat screw to tighten the jaws) allows users to slide a screwdriver into the integrated hole for significantly more torque when a rock-solid grip is required.
Stabilizer Knee Pads
Milwaukee's stabilizer knee pads can be found at Home Depot for $65. The safety gear makes working at low levels far more comfortable and can be a game changer for older home improvers or those who've experienced previous knee or back injuries that make bending down or working at floor level in other ways more challenging and painful. The support tool has been reviewed by 327 buyers at Home Depot with a 4.2-star average rating resulting from the collective feedback.
Unlike typical, soft padded knee protection solutions (or even standard hard cap options), these pads feature an elongated, flat cap with a hard outer shell that's further augmented by a hinged thigh strap for even greater support. This offers better stability in keeping the knee pads at the correct position on your knees. The gel padding inside is layered and makes for comfortable use that conforms to the contours of your knees, as well. For those seeking a high-end knee pad to help keep them working through an otherwise painful project, this solution should likely be at or near the top of your list.
150-Pound Capacity Foldup Hand Truck
Among Milwaukee's support equipment that falls outside the standard purview of the tool world, its 150-Pound Capacity Foldup Hand Truck is a versatile solution that can offer great help to tool users and many others. It's available from Walmart for $39 or as a four-pack for $141, translating to a little over $35 each. The hand truck folds down to a minimized, flat dimension that can be easily stored in the trunk of a car or in a closet. It features a telescoping handle that extends to 39 inches tall and includes features like non-marking wheels and bungee cords built into the unit to help secure the things you need to move around.
A hand truck of any sort can be immensely useful when handling all kinds of material needs. It's great for hauling along a stack of toolboxes and other equipment when handling a job on your to-do list. But the unit can be equally helpful in planning for a picnic or camping trip, or as a support tool when heading to a child's baseball or football game. 1,990 Walmart buyers have reviewed the product, giving it a 4.0-star average rating to underpin its usefulness across a wide swath of requirements.
250 Lumen Internal Rechargeable Penlight with Laser
Plenty of power tool brands have started to include USB rechargeable equipment in their catalog. One of the most prominent options is the Ryobi USB Lithium range, but Milwaukee is getting in on the action, too. The brand's 250 Lumen Internal Rechargeable Penlight with Laser is available from Home Depot for $55 and it comes with a USB cable to support its recharging requirements. The tool has been handed a 4.1 star average rating across 2,260 buyer reviews, marking it as a popular option with lots of quality user feedback.
The penlight features TRUEVIEW high definition output, making it a solid inspection tool when trying to color match new paint or seeking a precise view of repair work to identify seams or cracks that might be present. The tool also features an integrated laser pointer alongside the light source. This makes it a useful accessory element when working with others and allows for easy pointing and improved communication, even when far away from worksite partners. The light also features an IP67 protection rating as well as a 2-meter drop rating.
22 oz. Milled Face Framing Hammer and 15-Inch Pry Bar Set
The claw hammer is most people's hammer of choice, but in many instances, a framing hammer will prove more versatile. One solid option is the bundle set of Milwaukee's 22 oz. milled face framing hammer and 15-inch pry bar set. This two-pack of critically valuable hand tools is available from Home Depot for $40, listed as a "Special Buy" price reduced from $47.97. In addition to its favorable price tag, the pair of tools has been reviewed by 943 buyers with a 4.8-star average rating.
The hammer itself features a milled face and a through-body steel construction. It's rounded out by a Shockshield grip that Milwaukee reports "reduces vibration up to 10X more than the competition." The pry bar is also adorned with a Shockshield grip for better handling in challenging conditions. It also utilizes claws with induction hardening to remain sharp even after punishing use in demanding conditions.
M18 300 Lumen LED Stick Light
Tool users across the board require solid lighting elements to help support their work. In many cases, tool users will need to shine a light into recessed spaces, and they often work in the evenings when the natural sunlight begins to fade, and augmentations are necessary. It's for this reason that many people turn to high-quality mechanics' work lights for use under the hood and beyond. The M18 300 Lumen LED Stick Light fits this mold. It's available from Home Depot for $69 and features a 4.7-star average rating from 530 reviewers. The light operates on Milwaukee's mainline M18 battery platform and features a 45-degree pivoting head.
The handheld light also offers three LEDs and two lighting settings: A low and high output mode for use across different needs. The light also features two integrated hang hooks to support user needs beyond the handheld realm. The light's compact design makes it useful in tight spaces, and the 5-year tool warranty that covers the tool for a lengthy, foreseeable future makes for a unique level of comfort in asking a lot of the unit in demanding environments.
24-Inch Bolt Cutter
Your standard pliers can't shear through hardened chain, wire, or locks, so a pair of bolt cutters can be a lifesaver in a pinch. The Milwaukee 24-Inch bolt cutter is priced at $70 at Home Depot, placing it in line with some of the more expensive jawed hand tools. Yet, the tool is much larger and more powerful than your standard grips, so the cost is actually quite reasonable in the grand scheme of things. Home Depot buyers also give it high praise, with a 4.3-star average rating from 516 buyer reviews.
The tool features a bolt lock to secure the pivot bolts and is rounded out with comfort grip handles to improve your experience while sending huge amounts of squeezing pressure through the tool to cut heavy-duty metal components. It features a 7/16-inch maximum cutting capacity alongside forged steel blades that support solid longevity. For buyers seeking even more heft, Milwaukee also makes a 30-inch bolt cutter, but that tool will run you a little more than the $75 cap imposed here ($75.97 at Home Depot and down from a regular price of $94.97).
120-Foot Steel Fish Tape
A "fish tape" is something that many home improvers don't know they need until they run into an unsolvable problem featuring lengthy, blocked off areas with little to no access. The fish tape is a steel wire contained within a reel that operates a little like a tape measure, but it's used to pull wires and other equipment through inaccessible areas rather than as a measurement solution. Milwaukee's 120-Foot Steel Fish Tape is available at Home Depot for $57 and utilizes a 1/8-inch diameter steel wire construction to achieve its end goal.
The tool has received a 4.2-star average rating from 222 buyers, and for those considering an alternative, Milwaukee also makes fish tape solutions as short as 25 and as long as 240 feet, which are all available at Home Depot, too. This tool features a smooth payout operation, making it easier to send the line into an attic space, through boarded-up wall components, or elsewhere. It's also contained within a housing that utilizes an inner grip that's squared off alongside a multi-position handle.
Methodology
All of these have at least a 4.0-star average rating with at least 85 reviews, with most well over 100. They offer a range of power tools, hand equipment, and support solutions to cover a wide range of needs while on the job.