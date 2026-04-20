12 Milwaukee Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Milwaukee equipment is routinely found in the hands of professional renovators and repairers. Plenty of industry tradespeople prefer Milwaukee thanks to its stellar power output and consistent performance. The brand ranked as the top pick in our own comparison of Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Makita power tools, offering (admittedly by a small margin) the best blend of value, performance, and power. Milwaukee is, for these reasons, favored by DIYers and home maintainers, too, making it a common choice across the board. Milwaukee has brand deals in place with retailers like Home Depot, and buyers can even score solid freebies like batteries during this Spring Black Friday.

Many pieces of Milwaukee equipment are designed for specialty use, and can therefore ring up at nosebleed prices. But not all of the tools and accessories in Milwaukee's catalog are expensive, and many finds can actually blow away the competition when it comes to the hit your wallet will take. These 12 tools from Milwaukee are priced at $75 or under while also sporting great user reviews. This combination makes them a solid way to introduce new functionality to your toolbox without breaking the bank. Some are on sale, meaning they're selling at temporarily great prices, while others permanently exist within this collision of fiscal value and adept performance.