5 Cordless Drills That Outshine Milwaukee's In Price And Quality

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Milwaukee is a tool brand that countless users place their trust in. The iconic red and black power tools from the company are some of the best solutions for a wide range of needs; in our own review, Milwaukee came out on top compared to its two main competitors. With that being said, Milwaukee gear isn't always the best solution for every single job. There are times when budget constraints might sway a buyer toward a different tool ecosystem, or when the absolute pinnacle of power is required. For example, consider Milwaukee's M18 Fuel ½-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver, undoubtedly among the best options on the market. It delivers up to 2,100 RPM rotational speeds underpinned by a two-speed gearbox. The tool further offers 1,400 in.-lbs. of peak torque and 16 clutch positions. It's also pretty compact, measuring 6.9 inches in length while retailing for roughly $230 across the board (Home Depot and Acme Tools, for instance).

These are high quality specs on a tool that receives significant praise from users. But there are better options out there for niche requirements or demanding users who seek different experiences with their drill. These five cordless drills give Milwaukee a run for its money and can offer a genuine alternative to a tool, and brand, routinely classed among those at the top of the driving game.