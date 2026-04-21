5 Of The Most Affordable Inline-Four Motorcycles You Can Find In 2026

From the 1800s to today, the technology of motorcycle engines is always evolving. Many middleweight bike manufacturers have started to shift toward producing parallel-twin engines in recent years to save on cost and weight while offering efficient fuel economy and good low-end torque. There's nothing wrong with that design per se, but others might want something with a little more oomph, and there are still plenty of other options out there for those who know where to look. The beauty of an inline four-cylinder engine, for instance, is that it offers exceptional performance that excels at high RPMs, easy balance with minimal vibration, and a narrower width. You don't have to break the bank to get one of these either.

Of course, the cheapest method for buying a motorcycle on a budget is nearly always going to be to hop on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace and see if there are any used bikes in decent condition nearby. Results can be inconsistent, however, and some people might prefer the peace of mind that comes with getting a new bike fresh off the lot.

There are plenty of examples that can be had for about 20 grand, such as the BMW S1000XR and the Yamaha YZF-R1. Fortunately, there are also a lot of 2026 inline-four cylinder bikes out there that you can buy brand new for around half the cost. By taking a look at some of these more affordable options from the biggest and most reputable brands and seeing what professional reviewers have had to say about them, you can get a better idea of exactly what the lower end of the modern inline-four market looks like, how these bikes perform in real-world applications, and which bike is best suited to your needs and budget.