5 Of The Most Affordable Inline-Four Motorcycles You Can Find In 2026
From the 1800s to today, the technology of motorcycle engines is always evolving. Many middleweight bike manufacturers have started to shift toward producing parallel-twin engines in recent years to save on cost and weight while offering efficient fuel economy and good low-end torque. There's nothing wrong with that design per se, but others might want something with a little more oomph, and there are still plenty of other options out there for those who know where to look. The beauty of an inline four-cylinder engine, for instance, is that it offers exceptional performance that excels at high RPMs, easy balance with minimal vibration, and a narrower width. You don't have to break the bank to get one of these either.
Of course, the cheapest method for buying a motorcycle on a budget is nearly always going to be to hop on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace and see if there are any used bikes in decent condition nearby. Results can be inconsistent, however, and some people might prefer the peace of mind that comes with getting a new bike fresh off the lot.
There are plenty of examples that can be had for about 20 grand, such as the BMW S1000XR and the Yamaha YZF-R1. Fortunately, there are also a lot of 2026 inline-four cylinder bikes out there that you can buy brand new for around half the cost. By taking a look at some of these more affordable options from the biggest and most reputable brands and seeing what professional reviewers have had to say about them, you can get a better idea of exactly what the lower end of the modern inline-four market looks like, how these bikes perform in real-world applications, and which bike is best suited to your needs and budget.
2026 Honda CBR650R E-Clutch – $9,199
Despite frequently being ranked as one of the best motorcycle brands in the world, Honda is also one of the most affordable. The company makes all kinds of entry-level bikes in several different form factors, but it also makes one of the most affordable inline-four bikes being sold today: The 2026 Honda CBR650R.
This is a sportbike that boasts a 649cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder, a 67mm bore, a 46mm stroke, and an 11.6:1 compression ratio. It also has programmed fuel injection and a 6-speed manual transmission with Honda E-Clutch — a relatively new technology that prevents the bike from stalling by electronically automating clutch control. This last benefit makes it a particularly appealing option for newer riders. Outside of the engine, the bike also has a 41mm inverted Showa SFF-BP fork with a 4.7-inch travel distance in the front and a single shock with 5.1-inch travel distance in the back.
"Developed to deliver performance without sacrificing day-to-day usability, this mid-displacement sportbike strikes an ideal balance between track-inspired excitement and real-world versatility," said Total Motorcycle in its review, adding that "the CBR650R combines emotion and engineering in a way that makes every ride as effortless as it is exhilarating" thanks to the combination of its engine size, handling profile, and E-Clutch technology. MotoPlanete was impressed with the bike as well. It argued that Honda has struck a unique and easily adaptable balance between automatic and manual transmission with the E-Clutch, even though motorcycles with automatic transmissions aren't exactly a new phenomenon.
2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R ABS – $9,299
Kawasaki is another reputable brand that is well known for putting out reliable motorcycles that won't drain your wallet. The most affordable inline-four bike that the company has released for 2026 is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R ABS.
This is another sportbike, though it's actually a bit smaller than the Honda. It's powered by a 399cc in-line 4-cylinder, DOHC, 4-stroke,16-valve, liquid-cooled engine with a 57mm bore, a 39mm stroke, and a 12.3:1 compression ratio. This allows the bike to hit 56 horsepower at 11,500 RPM and 27 lb.-ft. of torque at 11,000 RPM. It has a 6-speed transmission with return shift and a slipper clutch, a DFI fuel system with 34mm throttle valves, and a TCBI ignition. The suspension consists of a 37mm inverted Showa fork in the front with a 4.7-inch travel distance and a horizontal back-link Showa shock in the back with a 4.4-inch travel distance. It also has traction control and anti-lock brakes.
Total Motorcycle reviewed the 2026 model of this bike as well. "The howl of the engine as it revs beyond 15,000 [RPM] adds to rider exhilaration," they said, praising how it was as ideal for doing laps on the track as it was for city riding thanks to its flexible nature. MCN gives the generation as a whole a 4 out of 5 star rating, stating that the engine punches above its weight class and that the bikes are reliable and relatively easy to ride.
2026 Kawasaki Z900 ABS – $9,999
Finally we come to the first non-sportbike on our list. The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 ABS is a supernaked streetfighter with Kawasaki's renowned Sugmi design philosophy, embodying the spirit of a crouching predator with its aggressive shape and low-slung stance.
The bike is powered by a 948cc inline four-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled engine with a 73mm bore, a 56mm stroke, and an 11.8:1 compression ratio. This is fed by a DFI fuel system with 36mm throttle bodies, and is able to generate 123 horsepower at 9,500 RPM and 73 lb.-ft. of torque at 7,700 RPM. The bike has a 6-speed transmission with return shift, Kawasaki's quick shifter, and an assist and slipper clutch. It has a 41mm inverted telescopic fork with a 4.7-inch travel distance in the front and a horizontal back-link rear shock with a 5.5-inch travel distance in the back. The Z900 ABS also has several added technological features, such as an electronic cruise control, cornering management, traction control, multiple power modes, sound tuning, and anti-lock breaks. There is also a special addition version which costs a bit more but comes with a few extras, such as an upgraded suspension and unique detailing.
Total Motorcycle called this one "a perfect blend of power, agility, and advanced technology," arguing that this balance of virtues makes it stand out from other streetfighters. Likewise, Cycle World states that this most recent generation (starting in 2025) addresses many of the concerns riders had about outdated tech and electronics in the previous Z900 models. SlashGear's own Travis Langness reviewed the 2025 model and said that it's an approachable bike that's good for beginners, but that it has enough power for those who still want a bit of speed.
2026 Honda CB1000 Hornet SP – $10,999
Next up, we have another streetfighter: The 2026 Honda CB1000 Hornet SP. After several years of popularity overseas, this aggressively styled street bike finally came to the U.S. in 2025 and has already carved out a place as one of the more affordable modern inline-four engine models available today.
Nestled in the center of this bike's chassis is a 1,000cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four-cylinder, four-stroke engine with a 76mm bore, a 55mm stroke, and an 11.7:1 compression ratio, giving the bike up to 155 horsepower at 11,000 and up to 79 lb. ft. of torque at 9,000 RPM. This is connected to a 6-speed manual transmission which is, in turn, controlled via a quick-shifter and the same Honda E-Clutch system that we saw on the CBR650R. The bike has a programed fuel injection system with a 44mm throttle body. For the suspension, it has a 41mm inverted Showa SFF-BP fork with a 5.1 inch travel distance in the front and a Pro-Link Öhlins single shock with 5.5-inch travel in the back. There's some good electronics in here too, like anti-lock breaks, Honda's selectable torque system, and five different riding mode settings.
In spite of this tech, most reviewers felt that the bike had a more simplified feel to it than most modern ones. MSNews said in its review that the Hornet was reminiscent of the road-ready motorcycles that came out in the early 2000s. "This is a riders' bike," they said. "There should be more like it." MCN had similar feelings, stating that Honda's approach in designing the high-performing, affordable supernaked resulted in a bike that was feather in the motorcycle manufacturer's cap.
2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R – $11,599
Our final motorcycle is yet another sportbike from Kawasaki. The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a step up in power (and price) from its smaller inline-four sibling, but it boasts similarly aerodynamic styling and many of the same features.
This model is powered by a 636cc 4-stroke, in-line 4-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled engine with a 67mm bore, a 45mm stroke, and a 12.9:1 compression ratio. This allows the bike to hit up to 127 horsepower at 13,000 RPM and 52 lb.-ft. of torque at 10,800 RPM. It has a DFI fuel system with four 38mm Keihin throttle bodies and oval sub-throttles, a 6-speed transmission with return shift, and an assist and slipper clutch. The suspension consists of a 41mm inverted fork Showa Separate Function Big Piston Fork that has rebound and compression dampening and a 4.7-inch travel distance in the front, and a bottom-link Uni-Trak single shock with 5.9-inch travel in the back. In terms of tech, the bike features traction control, Kawasaki's quick shifter, multiple power modes, and the manufacturer's intelligent anti-lock brake system.
Total Motorcycle said that the 2026 model holds fast to the philosophy of previous ZX-6Rs, providing track-ready performance and comfortable handling, adding that "nimble handling is achieved on the Ninja ZX-6R thanks to its race-derived chassis, allowing the rider to become one with the machine whether on the racetrack, navigating canyon roads, or cruising city streets." MCN seemed less impressed however, viewing the modern ZX-6R generation as capable motorcycles, but ones that haven't changed enough to entice buyers from previous generations. SlashGear's Travis Langness reviewed the 2025 version of this bike as well, finding it an excellent blend of power and technology that made for a very enjoyable riding experience.
Our methodology
Since the used bike market is so tumultuous and varies significantly by location, in making this list we aimed to highlight the most affordable new inline-four motorcycles and their official MSRPs that are currently on sale in the U.S. There are some even cheaper options available from smaller manufacturers, such as the Benelli TNT 600i or the Kove 450RR, but these can be difficult to find locally and often need to be imported.
We started by taking a look at the 2026 models that were being sold by the top brands on the market today, including Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha. We made a list of the bikes that had inline-four engines and selected the five lowest-priced models, breaking down their specifications and examining professional reviews so that readers could get a better idea about how these bikes stand up in real-world applications.